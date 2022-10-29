Gold Coast S5000: Herne wins opener
Nathan Herne took a lights-to-flag win from the opening race of the S5000 Tasman Series on the Gold Coast.
After banking pole with a record-breaking lap, Herne made a perfect start to the first 17-lap race of the weekend.
The Garry Rogers Motorsport driver then staged a race-long battle with 2022 Australian Drivers' Champion Joey Mawson.
The pair traded fastest laps throughout the race, Herne doing enough to hold a 1.5-second lead over Mawson at the finish.
The win was the Trans Am regular's first in an S5000 car and gives him an early Tasman Series lead.
Jordan Boys finished third, more than 10 seconds back, ahead of Ben Bargwanna and S5000 debutant Noah Sands.
Fellow debutants Jude Bargwanna, Mark Rosser and Elly Morrow were next, while Cooper Webster was a DNS following his qualifying crash.
The S5000 action continues with races at 8am and 10:55am local time tomorrow.
Latest news
Live: F1 Mexican GP qualifying as it happens
Follow along for minute-by-minute updates of FP3 and qualifying ahead of Formula 1's Mexico City GP.
Kyle Larson beats teammate Elliott to Martinsville Cup pole
Fresh off his victory at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Kyle Larson will look for a second consecutive win starting on the pole Sunday at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.
Mexican GP: Russell puts Mercedes on top in final F1 practice
George Russell led Lewis Hamilton in a Mercedes 1-2 in FP3 for Formula 1's 2022 Mexican Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen 0.5s adrift in third
Mercedes: Red Bull calling aero penalty ‘draconian’ is ‘an exaggeration’
Mercedes believes it is an “exaggeration” for Red Bull to call its aerodynamic testing restriction “draconian” after being punished for exceeding Formula 1’s budget cap last year.