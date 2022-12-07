Gold Star, Tasman Series combined for 2023

The V8-powered S5000 series, which contests the modern iterations of both prizes, has revised the make-up of its calendar for 2023.

No long will the Australian Drivers' Championship/Gold Star and the Tasman Series be held separately as had been the case for the past two years.

Instead the Gold Star season will be extended to include all seven rounds for the calendar year.

The last two rounds will then be both Gold Star and Tasman Series rounds, leaving the door open for a different driver to win each.

The Gold Star season will kick off with Race Tasmania at Symmons Plains in late February before a TBA event in Victoria, likely to be Phillip Island, and a new SpeedSeries event at Winton that was recently added to the schedule.

S5000 will then make its first appearance on the Supercars undercard for the year at the Sydney SuperNight in July before joining Supercars again at The Bend in August for what will be the last standalone Gold Star round.

The final two Gold Star rounds, which will also double as Tasman Series rounds, are another TBA and then the Adelaide 500.

The TBA is highly likely to be a return to the Gold Coast 500.

As expected S5000 hasn't retained its Australian Grand Prix support slot with FIA Formula 2 and Formula 3 set to race at Albert Park next year.

The Darwin Triple Crown has also been dropped from the calendar.

"The 2023 S5000 calendar was about finding a balance between supporting our own SpeedSeries events while also delivering rounds at key Supercars Championship events as well," said Australian Racing Group COO Liam Curkpatrick.

"The 2023 calendar is a strong mixture of both with great events, circuits perfect for the S5000s to showcase their full potential and deliver the broadcast and attendance requirements for our competitors.

"S5000 will very much be a headline act at SpeedSeries rounds, including the brand-new event at Winton in June, while our championship debut at The Bend, a circuit almost as if it was designed for these cars, will be exciting.

"The momentum S5000 has built at the end of this season, capped off by an incredible showing at the Adelaide 500, means everyone is excited about continuing that growth into the 2023 season."

2023 S5000 calendar

Round Event Circuit Date 1 Race Tasmania Symmons Plains, TAS February 24-26 2 SpeedSeries Victoria (TBA) TBA 3 SpeedSeries Winton Motor Raceway, VIC June 9-11 4 Sydney SuperNight Sydney Motorsport Park, NSW July 28-30 5 The Bend SuperSprint The Bend Motorsport Park, SA August 18-20 6* TBA TBA TBA 7* Adelaide 500 Adelaide Parklands Circuit, SA November 23-26

* Denotes Tasman Series