Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
FP2 in
4 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
First Practice in
3 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Other open wheel / Breaking news

GRM extends Valvoline backing for 2020 S5000, TCR season

shares
comments
GRM extends Valvoline backing for 2020 S5000, TCR season
By:
Feb 24, 2020, 8:37 PM

Garry Rogers Motorsport has extended its sponsorship arrangement with Valvoline that will see the colours of the lubricant maker feature on cars across S5000 and TCR Australia.

As part of the deal, James Golding’s V8-powered S5000 machine will carry a predominantly blue livery, with Valvoline branding prominently visible on the sidepods, the front wing endplates as well as the rear wing.

Aaron Cameron’s Peugeot and the Alfa Romeo of Michael Caruso, meanwhile, will feature an identical white, blue and red colour scheme.

Valvoline has been associated with GRM for 30 years, with the highlight of their partnership being a Bathurst 1000 win in 2000 with Garth Tander and Jason Bargwanna at the wheel of a Holden VT Commodore. 

“Valvoline is pleased to continue an unbroken 30-year partnership with GRM,” Peter Besgrove Valvoline Australia's managing director. "The work ethic at GRM, dedication and family values resonates with Valvoline’s culture.

“To have three top-line cars competing across Australia in these two dynamic and emerging categories, in S5000 and TCR Australia, is fantastic and we look forward to being a part of the development of a new era in Australian Motorsport.”

GRM brought the curtain down on its Supercars programme at the end of the 2019 season, but continues to enjoy a strong presence in Australian motorsport with entries in both S5000 and TCR Australia series.

“For in excess of 30 years, GRM has been fortunate to have the support of Valvoline – one of the world’s best lubricant products,” said team boss Garry Rogers.

“We are so excited to announce our new program for the coming season. Our two car TCR programme with Michael Caruso and Aaron Cameron, and of course the S5000 with Jimmy Golding.

“Team Valvoline GRM, we are underway again!” 

The new seasons of S5000 and TCR Australia season will concurrently get underway on the Australian Grand Prix weekend on March 12-15.

Related video

Next article
Davison to race in S5000 at Albert Park

Previous article

Davison to race in S5000 at Albert Park
Load comments

About this article

Series Other open wheel , TCR Australia
Author Rachit Thukral

Other open wheel Next session

TRS: Manfield

TRS: Manfield

14 Feb - 16 Feb

Trending

1
Formula 1

Electrification complicating Honda's Red Bull contract talks

2
Supercars

Supercars drivers joke about cheeky "Uber" stunt

3
Supercars

Reynolds 'gutted and depressed' after teammate clash

4
WEC

Rebellion needs to "win when it can", says Senna

5
Other open wheel

GRM extends Valvoline backing for 2020 S5000, TCR season

35m

Latest videos

Toyota Racing Series: 2020 champion Igor Fraga 01:36
Other open wheel

Toyota Racing Series: 2020 champion Igor Fraga

Manfeild Race 3 00:00
Other open wheel

Manfeild Race 3

Manfeild Race 2 00:00
Other open wheel

Manfeild Race 2

Manfeild Qualifying 2 00:00
Other open wheel

Manfeild Qualifying 2

Manfeild Race 1 00:00
Other open wheel

Manfeild Race 1

Latest news

GRM extends Valvoline backing for 2020 S5000, TCR season
Misc

GRM extends Valvoline backing for 2020 S5000, TCR season

Davison to race in S5000 at Albert Park
Misc

Davison to race in S5000 at Albert Park

Premat joins Albert Park S5000 grid
Misc

Premat joins Albert Park S5000 grid

Esports star Igor Fraga wins TRS title
Misc

Esports star Igor Fraga wins TRS title

Barrichello to make Albert Park return, Bathurst debut
Misc

Barrichello to make Albert Park return, Bathurst debut

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.