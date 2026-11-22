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Kenzo Craigie wins Macau F4 World Cup after huge 10-car crash

The Mercedes junior triumphed after a first-lap pile-up eliminated nearly half the field and forced the Macau race to be restarted

Stephen Lickorish

Published: Nov 22, 2026, 2:56 AM

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FIA Formula 4 World Cup in Macau race start

Photo by: Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee

Mercedes junior Kenzo Craigie won the FIA Formula 4 World Cup in Macau after the race had to be restarted following a pile-up that eliminated 10 cars.

The F4 drivers had been involved in multiple incidents on Thursday and Friday with 10 red flags during practice and qualifying, but Saturday's qualification race ran without caution.

The same could not be said about Sunday's main contest after a pile-up was triggered by Campos Racing driver Kimi Chan spinning at Mandarin on the first lap and tagging Spanish F4 champion Kasper Schormans, who was sent spinning hard into the barriers.

This led to chaos behind as the remaining drivers unsuccessfully attempted to avoid the rotating cars at the high-speed part of the Guia circuit.

A further eight drivers failed to complete the first lap as the race was immediately red-flagged.

Also eliminated were Hitech's Jarrett Clark, R-ace GP's Andy Consani, Evans GP pair David Cosma-Cristofor and Anh Nguyen, Argenti Motorsport duo Ludovic Busso and Felipe Reijs, and Asia Racing Team RFN drivers Yu Yan and Vernice Lao.

All 10 drivers were able to quickly emerge from their cars and they all escaped injury in the crash with officials deeming it to have been a racing incident.

Kenzo Craigie, FIA Formula 4 World Cup winner in Macau

Photo by: Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee

Several other cars picked up damage in the pile-up and mechanics frantically worked during the suspension to ensure the dozen remaining drivers could take the restart.

After resuming behind the safety car for a lap, the rest of the race ran without interruption as polesitter, British driver Craigie, successfully defended from Oleksandr Bondarev.

SJM Theodore Racing driver Bondarev continually put E4 champion Craigie under pressure on the run to Lisboa but each time the R-ace GP driver forced Bondarev to the outside and he was unable to get by.

Craigie ultimately crossed the line half a second ahead, while Hitech's British F4 runner-up Theo Palmer completed the podium fractionally ahead of Bondarev's team-mate Noah Monteiro.

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