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Macau GP: Rashid Al Dhaheri defeats Mattia Colnaghi to take qualification race win

R-ace GP driver grabs lead at the start but faced late-race threat from Red Bull Junior Colnaghi

Stephen Lickorish

Published: Nov 21, 2026, 9:06 AM

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Rashid Al Dhaheri

Photo by: Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee

Rashid Al Dhaheri took victory in the Macau Grand Prix qualification race after jumping polesitter Alex Ninovic at the start and resisting a final-lap attack from Mattia Colnaghi.

Rodin racer Ninovic had set the pace during a heavily disrupted opening qualifying session on Thursday that featured five red flags, before Friday's Q2 was rain-affected, but the Australian did not make a great launch from pole and was instantly under pressure from Al Dhaheri.

The R-ace GP driver - who finished fourth in the Formula Regional European Championship standings this year - had grabbed the lead before the first turn, while Red Bull Junior Colnaghi demoted Ninovic to third on the run to Lisboa.

Colnaghi, who looked rapid in first practice but could not replicate that during the chaotic qualifying, then set about closing the gap to Al Dhaheri.

This was 1.1 seconds by the end of the first tour and continued to fluctuate between just below and just over a second for much of the contest.

But Colnaghi suddenly closed to within half a second on the penultimate tour and mounted an attack into Lisboa for the final time but was never able to draw alongside his rival.

MP Motorsport competitor Colnaghi therefore had to settle for a front-row start for Sunday's main race, finishing just 0.251s behind across the line.

Mattia Colnaghi

Photo by: Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee

Ninovic drifted away from the lead duo to end up 3s back from Al Dhaheri but last year's GB3 champion was never under pressure for third, while Pinnacle Motorsport driver Enzo Deligny was fourth.

Williams junior Kean Nakamura-Berta was fifth for much of the race but was passed by Indy NXT frontrunner Tymek Kucharczyk in the closing stages.

For all the drama during qualifying, the race was relatively incident-free with the only significant clash coming on the third lap when Taito Kato tagged Kabir Anurag out of Lisboa, which damaged the suspension on the latter's RPM machine.

Although this forced Anurag to stop on track, his car was quickly cleared without need for a caution.

Also in strife was Sebastian Wheldon, who pulled into the pits at mid-distance having struggled at the wheel of a new chassis after his original car split in two pieces following a crash in the Esses that caused one of the multiple qualifying stoppages.

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