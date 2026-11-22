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Macau GP: Kean Nakamura-Berta takes win after Enzo Deligny crashes out

Williams junior triumphs in famous Theodore colours after forcing early leader Deligny into a mistake at Lisboa

Stephen Lickorish

Published: Nov 22, 2026, 8:43 AM

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Kean Nakamura-Berta

Photo by: Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee

Kean Nakamura-Berta claimed a comfortable Macau Grand Prix victory after forcing early leader Enzo Deligny into a mistake at Lisboa.

It was a tricky first few corners for the drivers starting on the front row as second-placed Mattia Colnaghi struggled to get away, while polesitter Rashid Al Dhaheri was immediately under attack.

Deligny braved it around the outside of the Mercedes junior at Mandarin to grab the lead, before Al Dhaheri then lost out to both Nakamura-Berta and Yuki Sano on the run to Lisboa.

Williams junior Nakamura-Berta spent the next couple of laps putting Deligny under pressure before a brief safety car period was triggered when ninth-placed Reza Seewooruthun was tapped into the barriers out of Mandarin by last year's F4 World Cup winner Jules Roussel.

Nakamura-Berta continued to remain about half a second behind Deligny upon the restart until he suddenly closed on lap 10 of 16.

The SJM Theodore Racing driver was right on the tail of Deligny on the run to Lisboa and the leader left his braking as late as he dared but it was too late and he ploughed into the barriers.

This gifted Nakamura-Berta a huge 3.5s lead, which enabled him to stroke it home to the flag to take the victory.

The British-born Japanese, Slovak driver, who was third in this year's Formula Regional European Championship standings, made up for the disappointment of crashing out of the F4 World Cup last year.

His large margin was aided by R-ace GP driver Al Dhaheri spending several laps bottled up behind Sano's TOM'S Formula Regional machine.

The qualification race winner eventually found a way through around the outside of Mandarin on lap 12 but there was too much for him to do to close on Nakamura-Berta in the remaining three tours.

Alex Ninovic

Photo by: Macau Grand Prix Organising Committee

Alex Ninovic made a similar move on Sano at Mandarin on the following lap to return to his starting spot of third on the grid.

The 2025 GB3 champion then set about battling Al Dhaheri, blasting ahead on the run to Mandarin on the final lap to finish second, 2.456s behind the winner.

Nakamura-Berta's team-mate James Egozi also passed Sano in the closing stages to seal fourth.

Sano then lost out to fellow Japanese racer Taito Kato (ART Grand Prix) on the last lap but proceeded to plough into Kato at Lisboa as he attempted to retaliate, with the unsighted Matteo De Palo collecting them.

This meant Alex Powell (Prema) and Ernesto Rivera (Van Amersfoort Racing) completed the top six, while Colnaghi was eventually classified 11th after his startline strife.

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