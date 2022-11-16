New Zealand Grand Prix returns in 2023

Both the New Zealand GP and the Toyota Racing Series have been badly affected by the pandemic over the past two years.

With the usual influx of international drivers curbed by NZ's strict border controls, the famous GP was held as an all-Kiwi affair in 2021 before being cancelled altogether in 2022.

But with borders now open the series is eyeing a return to its pre-COVID heyday early next year, with a full five-round schedule and a renewed partnership with the Road to Indy programme.

The 2023 TRS calendar includes the 67th running of the New Zealand GP at Hampton Downs on February 3-5.

It will be the second time the Waikato circuit has hosted the GP, while there will be a $10,000 prize pool on offer, $5000 for the winner, $3000 for second and $2000 for third.

"It's going to be great to be back with a full international field at the Grand Prix and great that the venue for that will be the international Hampton Downs circuit, which is just a perfect challenge for the drivers and teams," said Toyota Gazoo Racing New Zealand’s motorsport manager Nicolas Caillol.

"It’s a massive weekend of motorsport for everyone and particularly for us as we will have both our TRS championship and the Toyota 86 championship racing that weekend.

"We have no idea who will win but we are expecting plenty of action, lots of drama and a few surprises along the way."

A number of drivers have already been confirmed for TRS next season, including Brazilian Lucas Fecury, Australians Ryder Quinn and Tom McLennan, American Ryan Shehan and local rising star Callum Hedge.

The latter is excited for a first crack at his home grand prix.

"I’m really looking forward to competing in my very first New Zealand Grand Prix," said Hedge.

"It's such an incredible event with such rich history. If I wanted to win any race on my calendar for next year that has to be the one.

“Putting my name alongside some of motorsport’s all-time greats would mean so much to me, but it’s far from being an easy race so I’m going to have to be fully on my A-game for the entire weekend to have a chance.

"And that’s going to be the case for all the competitors. It’s the biggest open wheeler race we have in New Zealand."

2023 Toyota Racing Series calendar

Round Circuit Date 1 Highlands Motorsport Park January 13-15 2 Teretonga Park Raceway January 20-22 3 Manfeild, Circuit Chris Amon January 27-29 4 Hampton Downs (New Zealand Grand Prix) February 3-5 5 Taupo International Motorsport Park February 10-12