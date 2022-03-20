Phillip Island S5000: Mawson holds off Golding in finale

The category's two front-runners staged a tense battle across the 11 laps, Golding seemingly holding a pace advantage, while Mawson had track position.

That was only thanks to some Turn 1 heroics on the opening lap, Mawson making up for a slightly sluggish start by sweeping around the outside of Golding to take the lead into Southern Loop.

Mawson then got a reprieve for a handful of laps after Blake Purdie bounced over Zane Goddard's right-rear wheel before hitting Shae Davies at Honda.

When the race went green again on Lap 6, Golding looked to have the edge over Mawson in terms of car speed.

Mawson's defence, however, was impeccable as he held off Golding by just over a tenth.

"I won the race that counts, the main race, that was the objective all weekend," said Mawson.

"[Golding] was really quick this weekend so finish in front of him here is a big tick for us, and good points for the championship."

Cooper Webster was best of the rest again, although lacked the outright pace needed to trouble the two drivers in front of him.

He was able to pull well clear of series leader Tim Macrow, though, who was nearly seven seconds behind the winner in fourth place.

Goddard and Kaleb Ngatoa were next while Adam Garwood rounded out the finishers.

Just three points cover the top four in the Gold Star standings now, Macrow with a point over Mawson and three points over Golding and Webster.