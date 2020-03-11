S5000 cars to run louder exhaust at Albert Park

The thundering open-wheelers, powered by a five-litre V8 engine, have been running a muffler system throughout the majority of testing and the two trial rounds last year.

However a 'straight-through' style system, expected to give the cars an even richer rumble, will make its race debut at Albert Park, as the series kicks off its first proper season.

Both versions are likely to appear throughout this season, depending on the appropriate noise levels for individual circuits and events.

The category has assembled a star-studded 16-car grid for the Australian Grand Prix, featuring former Ferrari hero Rubens Barrichello, AGP race winner Giancarlo Fisichella and Williams test driver Jack Aitken.

They all be racing for the Alan Jones Cup, the 1980 world champion the first of a series of former Formula 5000 greats that will be honoured throughout the season.

