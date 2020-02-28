Top events
Previous
Other open wheel / Breaking news

S5000 teams test at The Bend

S5000 teams test at The Bend
By:
Feb 28, 2020, 3:01 AM

A number of drivers are getting their first taste of a V8-powered S5000 today at The Bend, as 11 cars take part in the official pre-season test.

With the countdown on to the first round at the Australian Grand Prix, the test in South Australia has seen a cast of series rookie sample the open-wheelers for the first time.

Leading the way is Indy 500 regular James Davison, who will make a one-off start for Team BRM at Albert Park.

Other newbies include Zane Goddard, fresh from taking top rookie honours at last weekend's Adelaide 500, Jordan Michels from New Zealand, former Formula 4 driver and Carrera Cup racer Thomas Maxwell.

Also in action today are expected series front-runners James Golding and Tim Macrow, the latter unveiling a new livery for his entry at the test (pictured below), along with Luis Leeds, Barton Mawer, Ricky Capo and Brayden Willmington.

Tim Macrow

Tim Macrow

Photo by: S5000

