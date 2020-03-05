Top events
Previous
Porsche / Breaking news

Lowndes to race Porsche in Australian GP support event

shares
comments
Lowndes to race Porsche in Australian GP support event
By:
Mar 5, 2020, 8:28 PM

Supercars legend Craig Lowndes will make his Porsche Carrera Cup debut at Albert Park next week.

The seven-time Bathurst 1000 champion is set to partner Stephen Grove in a two-car Grove Racing line-up.

The Australian GP support races, which include a 45-minute enduro, will mark Lowndes' first appearance in the one-make series.

However it will be his second start in a Porsche for the year, having debuted for the brand as part of the factory-backed Earl Bamber Motorsport line-up at the Bathurst 12 Hour.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity to continue with the Porsche family following the Bathurst 12 Hour,” said Lowndes.

“The Australian Grand Prix is a global stage and a great track, so I can’t wait to get back behind the wheel and compete in the Porsche Carrera Cup races.

“It will be a challenge given it’s my first outing in the category, which is highly competitive, but I’m looking forward to seeing what I can do.

“A big thanks to the Grove Group and Porsche Motorsport Australia for the opportunity.

“Once a racer always a racer – that side hasn’t changed for me, so I’m looking forward to the event and seeing what the rest of the year brings.”

About this article

Series Supercars , Formula 1 , Porsche
Drivers Craig Lowndes , Stephen Grove
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

