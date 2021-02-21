Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
50 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Race in
01 Hours
:
55 Minutes
:
45 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Practice 1 in
19 Hours
:
37 Minutes
:
45 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / 2021 Carrera Cup Australia calendar unveiled
Porsche / Breaking news

Lowndes locks in two Porsche starts

By:

Supercars legend Craig Lowndes will compete in the first two rounds of the 2021 Carrera Cup Australia season.

shares
comments
Lowndes locks in two Porsche starts

Lowndes has inked a two-round deal with Wall Racing that will see him race in the one-make series at Sandown next month and at The Bend in May.

The deal is an extension of a relationship between Lowndes and Porsche that started when drove for Earl Bamber Motorsport at the Bathurst 12 Hour last year.

Lowndes was then meant to make his Carrera Cup debut at the Australian Grand Prix, only for the event to be cancelled due to the pandemic.

For this latest foray into the series Lowndes will be teamed up with former Carrera Cup champion and team owner David Wall, and Pro-Am driver Drew Hall.

“I’m really excited to be joining Wall Racing for the Sandown and Tailem Bend rounds," said Lowndes.

"It will be great to get back behind the wheel of the Porsche after our first real taste was abandoned due to the impact of the pandemic at the Grand Prix last year.

“The 911 GT3 Cup car is obviously a completely different beast to a Supercar, but I aim to be competitive. I also really enjoyed driving the Porsche 911 GT3 R in the Bathurst 12-Hour last year and working with the entire Porsche family."

According to Wall, the Lowndes deal may be extended to include more rounds.

"We look forward to seeing what we can do beyond Sandown and Tailem Bend," he said.

The 2021 Carrera Cup season kicks of at Sandown on March 20-21.

2021 Carrera Cup Australia calendar unveiled

Previous article

2021 Carrera Cup Australia calendar unveiled
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars , Porsche
Drivers Craig Lowndes
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Supercars

Reynolds cleared the air on Kelly return

Latest news
Lowndes locks in two Porsche starts
PMRC

Lowndes locks in two Porsche starts

Feb 21, 2021
2021 Carrera Cup Australia calendar unveiled
PMRC

2021 Carrera Cup Australia calendar unveiled

Dec 7, 2020
EBM to race in Carrera Cup Australia
PMRC

EBM to race in Carrera Cup Australia

Dec 4, 2020
Brain cancer survivor breaks Bathurst record
PMRC

Brain cancer survivor breaks Bathurst record

Dec 2, 2020
Supercup rookie cleared after freak surfing injury
PMRC

Supercup rookie cleared after freak surfing injury

Jun 15, 2020
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Bathurst Supercars: Mostert completes practice sweep Bathurst
Supercars / Breaking news

Bathurst Supercars: Mostert completes practice sweep

Brown's Supercars debut in doubt after practice crash
Supercars / Practice report

Brown's Supercars debut in doubt after practice crash

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime
Supercars / Analysis

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

More from
Craig Lowndes
Factory Holden livery tweaked for Supercars return
Supercars / Breaking news

Factory Holden livery tweaked for Supercars return

Lowndes set for Supercars Eseries return
Esports / Breaking news

Lowndes set for Supercars Eseries return

Lowndes set for Supercars Eseries start
Esports / Breaking news

Lowndes set for Supercars Eseries start

Trending Today

Podcast: What kind of Marc Marquez will we get this year?
MotoGP MotoGP / Commentary

Podcast: What kind of Marc Marquez will we get this year?

Ricciardo: Sprint F1 races mustn’t devalue victory
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Sprint F1 races mustn’t devalue victory

Latest news

Lowndes locks in two Porsche starts
PMRC Porsche / Breaking news

Lowndes locks in two Porsche starts

2021 Carrera Cup Australia calendar unveiled
PMRC Porsche / Breaking news

2021 Carrera Cup Australia calendar unveiled

EBM to race in Carrera Cup Australia
PMRC Porsche / Breaking news

EBM to race in Carrera Cup Australia

Brain cancer survivor breaks Bathurst record
PMRC Porsche / Breaking news

Brain cancer survivor breaks Bathurst record

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.