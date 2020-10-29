Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Race in
3 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
24 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Other rally / Breaking news

Class overhaul for Australian rallying

shares
comments
Class overhaul for Australian rallying
By:

The Australian Rally Championship will undergo an overhaul of its class structure ahead of its 2021 season.

Following what's effectively been a year off due to the pandemic, the ARC will sport a whole new class structure when it returns in 2021.

The outright class will continue to cater for all FIA categories (excluding WRC), and will be supported with five additional cup classes.

They are the 2WD Cup (for front- and rear-wheel-drive cars), the ARC Production Cup (for PRC cars), the ARC Junior Cup (drivers aged under 26 in a two-wheel-drive car), the ARC Classic Cup (for eligible classic cars) and the ARC Teams Cup (for three-crew teams).

The ARC Manufacturers' Championship will also continue to be awarded.

Read Also:

“We’ve obviously had an enforced break from national level rallying and this has given us an opportunity to revisit the make up of the RSEA Safety Motorsport Australia Rally Championship, and we’re excited to be able to announce our plans now so competitors can now start working on their 2021 campaigns,” said Motorsport Australia’s Director of Motorsport and Commercial Operations Michael Smith.

“Of course, all eyes will be on the outright championship, which we expect to be fiercely contested next year, but these new cups will allow people an opportunity to get involved in a number of events throughout the year, without having to commit to a full season.

“We’ve spent the past 12 months extensively consulting with the competitor group as well as our event organisers and we are certain 2021 will be a fantastic year of rallying that will see increased competitor numbers and some really exciting events.”

2021 Australian Rally Championship calendar

Round Event Format Date
1 National Capital Rally (ACT) Sprint March 27-28
2 Forest Rally (WA) Endurance May 1-2
3 Rally Tasmania (TAS) Sprint June 26-27
4 Gippsland Rally (VIC) Endurance August 7-8
5 Adelaide Hills Rally (SA) Sprint/APRC Qualifier October 16-17
6 TBA (NSW) Endurance/APRC Final November 26-28
 
Ex-WRC driver Mikkelsen gets first 2020 rally outing in ERC

Previous article

Ex-WRC driver Mikkelsen gets first 2020 rally outing in ERC
Load comments

About this article

Series Other rally
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Hazelwood set to stay at BJR for 2021
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Hazelwood set to stay at BJR for 2021

Horner explains why Gasly wasn’t on Red Bull shortlist
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner explains why Gasly wasn’t on Red Bull shortlist

Baz casts doubt on Ten Kate's World Superbike future
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Baz casts doubt on Ten Kate's World Superbike future

Cassidy set to miss final two Super GT races of 2020
Super GT Super GT / Breaking news

Cassidy set to miss final two Super GT races of 2020

Class overhaul for Australian rallying
Other rally Other rally / Breaking news

Class overhaul for Australian rallying

Texas NASCAR Cup race postponed yet again
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Texas NASCAR Cup race postponed yet again

Kyle Larson returns to NASCAR with Hendrick in #5 car
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kyle Larson returns to NASCAR with Hendrick in #5 car

Dovizioso in negotiations with Yamaha for test rider role
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Dovizioso in negotiations with Yamaha for test rider role

Latest news

Class overhaul for Australian rallying
Misc Other rally / Breaking news

Class overhaul for Australian rallying

Ex-WRC driver Mikkelsen gets first 2020 rally outing in ERC
Misc Other rally / Breaking news

Ex-WRC driver Mikkelsen gets first 2020 rally outing in ERC

Molly Taylor cast in reality TV show
Misc Other rally / Breaking news

Molly Taylor cast in reality TV show

Australian Rally Championship locks in return
Misc Other rally / Breaking news

Australian Rally Championship locks in return

Trending

1
Supercars

Hazelwood set to stay at BJR for 2021

2
Formula 1

Horner explains why Gasly wasn’t on Red Bull shortlist

3
World Superbike

Baz casts doubt on Ten Kate's World Superbike future

4
Super GT

Cassidy set to miss final two Super GT races of 2020

2h
5
Other rally

Class overhaul for Australian rallying

44m

Latest news

Class overhaul for Australian rallying
Misc

Class overhaul for Australian rallying

Ex-WRC driver Mikkelsen gets first 2020 rally outing in ERC
Misc

Ex-WRC driver Mikkelsen gets first 2020 rally outing in ERC

Molly Taylor cast in reality TV show
Misc

Molly Taylor cast in reality TV show

Australian Rally Championship locks in return
Misc

Australian Rally Championship locks in return

Bottas finishes ninth on Arctic Lapland Rally
Misc

Bottas finishes ninth on Arctic Lapland Rally

Latest videos

Belgian Rally Championship: Craig Breen Pure sound 01:22
Other rally

Belgian Rally Championship: Craig Breen Pure sound

Belgian Rally Championship: Round 2 - Aarova Rally Highlights 02:28
Other rally

Belgian Rally Championship: Round 2 - Aarova Rally Highlights

Manx Rally 1989: Colin McRae and Derek Ringer 02:01
Other rally

Manx Rally 1989: Colin McRae and Derek Ringer

Onboard: Dani Sordo goes ice rallying in Andorra 01:58
Other rally

Onboard: Dani Sordo goes ice rallying in Andorra

ARC: Harry Bates looks forward to racing against brother Lewis 01:42
Other rally

ARC: Harry Bates looks forward to racing against brother Lewis

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.