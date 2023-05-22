FIA president "horrified" at Baja Rally attack

Authorities are investigating an apparent gunfight that broke out last Saturday afternoon at an off-road rally in the Ensenada region of Mexico's Baja California state.

Baja California officials have stated the gunmen in a vehicle opened fire on people and vehicles at the rally. Reports indicate that at least 10 people have died in the incident while several people have been injured in the clash.

The incident was attended to by units from the army, navy, and state and local police.

Several reports have attributed the incident to a clash between organised crime groups, but no group has claimed responsibility.

"I am horrified by the reports of an appalling attack at the Baja California Rally in Mexico. Motorsport events should be safe places for participants and spectators," said Ben Sulayem in a short statement issued by the FIA.

"On behalf of the whole FIA family our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this senseless violence."

The Baja California region is famous for its Baja 1000 off-road rally event, which takes place annually, with this year's rally scheduled from 13-18 November.

The race from Ensenada to La Paz sees competitors tackle the rough terrain in various categories from buggies to dirt bikes.

Over the years the event has attracted several motorsport stars, including 2009 Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button in 2017, F1 and IndyCar champion Mario Andretti and IndyCar and NASCAR star Robby Gordon.