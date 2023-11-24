FIA Rally Star winners selected for 2024 JWRC

Jose Caparo (Peru), Taylor Gill (Australia), Romet Jurgenson (Estonia) and Max Smart (South Africa) will receive a fully funded JWRC programme in 2024.

Organised and funded by the FIA, six driver and co-driver pairings were selected from regional finals held across the world to tackle six European rallies as part of a training campaign this year behind the wheel of an M-Sport Ford Fiesta Rally3 car.

After careful consideration by the FIA Rally Star Committee chaired by FIA Deputy President for Sport Robert Reid, Road Sport Director Andrew Wheatley and representatives from the WRC, Rally, Drivers and Esports Commissions have made their decision.

The FIA Rally Star Committee reviewed the performances of the six drivers during May’s Training Camp and six rallies, using extensive and detailed analysis. But they also considered their potential to be able to take the next step of their careers as they embark on an FIA Junior WRC campaign in 2024.

As a result, Caparo, Gill, Jurgenson and Smart will progress, while Abdullah Al-Tawqi and Annia Cilloniz will no longer continue in the programme.

"It wasn’t easy organising five Continental Finals and the Women’s Final on the back of the disruption caused by the global health crisis, but we achieved something incredible by showcasing rallying’s accessible nature to a new generation of potential competitors around the world,” said Reid.

“At the same time, I also want to acknowledge all the FIA Member Clubs and volunteer officials for their endless efforts, support and contribution.

“We talked a lot during the FIA Rally Star Continental Finals about potential rather than mere performance because we were never only looking to see the levels of drivers now, but whether they can go further in the sport, not just next year but well into the future.

“It’s easy to measure performance but it’s more difficult to measure potential and that’s what we have worked very hard to do. After all, we were looking for drivers who can be FIA Junior WRC champion in 2025 and who we feel then have the potential to go on and become a genuine rally star of the future.



“In Jose, Max, Romet and Taylor we firmly believe we have four drivers with the necessary potential and we wish them well in delivering on this. The FIA Junior WRC won’t be an easy ride by any means, but with the support and expertise of the M-Sport Poland team, the FIA Junior WRC structure and the FIA Road Sport Department, they have the platform to be the next champions.



“Providing they keep working hard and progressing, Abdullah and Annia can also go far in rallying. However, the FIA Rally Star Committee agreed that the FIA Junior WRC in 2024 is just a step too far right now. We will remain in contact and I’m sure we’ll see them both in the service parks of the WRC in the future.”

The five-round 2024 FIA JWRC campaign will begin in Sweden from 15-18 February.