Other rally

Items from Ken Block’s career listed for charity auction

A host of ‘one of a kind’ items from the career of the late Ken Block are up for auction with the proceeds set to benefit the 43 Institute, set up to continue the motorsport icon’s legacy.

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Ken Block

Audi Communications Motorsport

Ebay Motors has today launched its “From the Collection: Ken Block” auction which offers fans the chance to bid on 43 collectables from the American’s archive. The money raised will help the next generation of aspiring talents in motorsport and action sports through the 43 Institute, set up by the Block family following Ken’s death last year. 

The items up for auction include wheels from the Block’s iconic “Hoonicorn” Ford Mustang and “Hoonitron” Audi S1 that starred in his viral Gymkhana 10 and Electrikhana YouTube videos. The bonnet and bumper from Block’s 2015 Global Rallycross Ford Fiesta, alongside his race suit from that season, are also included in the lot.

Ken Block Ford Fiesta

Ken Block Ford Fiesta

Photo by: Pat Cranham

Perhaps most famous for YouTube stunt videos, which have attracted more than 650 million views, Block was a successful entrepreneur before indulging in his passion for all things rallying.

Co-founder of DC Shoes, Block began competing in his native USA in 2005, initially in the Rally America series. Within two years he was making cameos in the World Rally Championship, his presence in the WRC growing in 2010 when he signed a deal with Ford to drive for what was initially known as the Monster World Rally Team.

His association with Ford led to Block competing in the Global Rallycross Championship with the team, which was rebranded as Hoonigan Racing Division in 2012. Four years later he would compete in the FIA World Rallycross Championship before returning to the US national rally scene.

The Block family’s association with motorsport has been continued by daughter Lia Block, who competes in this year’s F1 Academy.

“Ken was passionate about motorsports, action sports, creative arts and giving back to those communities. We founded 43 Institute after his passing to carry on his empowerment of others,” said Lucy Block, Ken’s wife, pro rally driver and Block House Racing principal.

“Opening our archives for the first time with eBay Motors and sharing a piece of his career with fans is the perfect way to honour his legacy.”

To bid on the items head to www.ebay.com/KenBlock. The auction will close on 13 April.

Tom Howard
Ken Block
