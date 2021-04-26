Tickets Subscribe
Two more competitors killed at Targa Tasmania
Other rally / Breaking news

Governing body will investigate Australian rally deaths

By:

Motorsport Australia will establish an investigatory tribunal to look in to the three fatalities during last week's Targa Tasmania.

The famous tarmac rally was rocked by two fatal crashes that claimed the lives of three competitors.

On Friday driver Shane Navin was killed when his RX-7 rolled on the Mt Arrowsmith stage. A day later driver Leigh Mundy and navigator Dennis Neagle lost their lives when their Porsche crashed on the Cygnet stage.

Motorsport Australia has responded with moves to establish a special investigatory tribunal which will be chaired by Formula 1 steward and World Motor Sport Council member Garry Connelly.

The full list of tribunal members will be made public in the coming days.

“On behalf of everyone at Motorsport Australia, we extend our condolences to the families and friends of those competitors who tragically lost their lives while competing at Targa Tasmania,” said Motorsport Australia CEO Eugene Arocca.

“We also extend our sympathies to the wider Targa and motorsport community impacted in recent days, including our officials. This is a difficult time for the entire motorsport family and we continue to offer our support and guidance to all.

“Motorsport Australia remains in close contact with the event organisers and Tasmania Police, and is committed to working closely with other relevant government authorities as they also investigate these incidents.

“Today’s announcement of an investigatory tribunal will allow Motorsport Australia to look closely at all aspects of the incidents and determine a number of recommendations that will be put to the Motorsport Australia Board for consideration.

“The tribunal will be led by Garry Connelly AM, and also include a number of key motorsport safety personnel, including competitors, team owners and medical and safety experts.”

Two more competitors killed at Targa Tasmania

Series Other rally
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

