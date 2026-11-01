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Rally legend Carlos Sainz drives WRC Ford Puma Rally1 to victory

Sainz faced fierce competition from nine-time world rally champion Sebastien Loeb

Tom Howard

Edited: Nov 1, 2026, 3:07 PM

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Double world rally champion Carlos Sainz tasted victory at Rally de Asturias Historico, making his competitive debut driving a Ford Puma Rally1 World Rally Championship car.

The 1990 and 1992 world rally champion jumped behind the wheel of the latest generation WRC car at the 10-stage asphalt rally in Spain that paid tribute to Sainz’s illustrious career.

The 64-year-old teamed up with long-time co-driver Luis Moya for the rally that comprised 126.66 competitive kilometres.

Sainz came up against two former WRC rivals in nine-time world champion Sebastien Loeb and four-time WRC rally winner Francois Delecour, who both piloted examples of the iconic Peugeot 306 Maxi.

Loeb won the opening three stages to race into a 24.9s lead over Sainz as the crews headed to the first service. Sainz hit back, winning two of the next three stages before inheriting the lead when Loeb’s 306 Maxi suffered a clutch failure in stage eight. Sainz went on to take the win by 1min03.6s from Delecour.

“Excitement, yes, but excitement above all for the weekend,” said Sainz at the finish line. “The result is secondary. The weekend has been amazing, because of the people, and I’m happy with how well the race went.

“We were a little worried about the large crowds; we didn’t know exactly how many people there would be, but when we saw how many there were… and in the end, everything turned out well, and I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who came to show us their support, of course the organisers, and, as I said on the first day, Ford and Red Bull, who are the ones who made it possible for us to be here.”

#225 Ford M-Sport Ford: Carlos Sainz Sr

Photo by: A.S.O.

Sainz clocked up 196 WRC stars during his career, recording 26 wins and 97 podium finishes, driving Toyota, Subaru, Lancia, Ford and Citroen machinery.

Since calling time on his WRC career at the end of 2005, Sainz has remained active competing in rally-raid, winning the famous Dakar Rally four times (2010, 2018, 2020, 2024).

Sainz joined Ford’s factory World Rally-Raid Championship programme for 2025 and is sitting ninth in the championship standings this season.

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