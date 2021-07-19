Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Van Gisbergen considering rally start
Other rally News

Investigatory Tribunal for Targa deaths calls for submission

By:

The Motorsport Australia Tribunal investigating the death of three competitors at this year's Targa Tasmania is calling for submissions.

Investigatory Tribunal for Targa deaths calls for submission

Shane Navin, Leigh Mundy and Dennis Neagle were killed in two separate incidents at the famous tarmac rally earlier this year.

The deaths prompted governing body Motorsport Australia to establish a dedicated tribunal to investigate the relevant incident and provide recommendations to its board.

The Investigatory Tribunal is now calling for submissions from "other parties who have competed or officiated in the event, or in other tarmac rally events, or from other individuals who wish to provide information to assist the Tribunal in its investigation and findings".

A statement from Motorsport Australia continues: "Specifically, submissions are requested in relation to the two incidents which resulted in the fatalities but also in relation to other incidents at this year’s event, and submissions in relation to mitigating risk and avoiding serious accidents in tarmac rallies in future. It is not necessary to make a submission about each matter.

"The Tribunal would like to receive all submissions by July 31, 2021."

Submissions can be made online, can include photos and documents, and can be marked either confidential or public.

The Investigatory Tribunal is made up of multiple rally champion and Targa Tasmania winner Neal Bates, lawyer and competitor Matthew Selley and chairman Garry Connelly, who also chairs the Australian Institute for Motor Sport Safety.

shares
comments
Van Gisbergen considering rally start

Previous article

Van Gisbergen considering rally start
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1, FIA and Mercedes condemn racist abuse aimed at Hamilton

1 h
2
Formula 1

FIA explains Hamilton blame for Verstappen F1 collision

6 h
3
Formula 1

Red Bull could request FIA to take further action against Hamilton

14 h
4
Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins F1 British GP

15 h
5
Formula 1

Verstappen slams Hamilton for "disrespectful" F1 win celebrations

14 h
Latest news
Investigatory Tribunal for Targa deaths calls for submission
Misc

Investigatory Tribunal for Targa deaths calls for submission

1 h
Van Gisbergen considering rally start
Video Inside
Misc

Van Gisbergen considering rally start

May 19, 2021
Tribunal begins investigation into rally deaths
Video Inside
Misc

Tribunal begins investigation into rally deaths

May 4, 2021
Governing body will investigate Australian rally deaths
Misc

Governing body will investigate Australian rally deaths

Apr 26, 2021
Two more competitors killed at Targa Tasmania
Misc

Two more competitors killed at Targa Tasmania

Apr 24, 2021
Latest videos
Rally: Tribunal begins investigation into rally deaths 00:27
Other rally
May 4, 2021

Rally: Tribunal begins investigation into rally deaths

Belgian Rally Championship: Craig Breen Pure sound 01:22
Other rally
Oct 14, 2020

Belgian Rally Championship: Craig Breen Pure sound

Belgian Rally Championship: Round 2 - Aarova Rally Highlights 02:28
Other rally
Oct 14, 2020

Belgian Rally Championship: Round 2 - Aarova Rally Highlights

Manx Rally 1989: Colin McRae and Derek Ringer 02:01
Other rally
Oct 9, 2020

Manx Rally 1989: Colin McRae and Derek Ringer

Onboard: Dani Sordo goes ice rallying in Andorra 01:58
Other rally
Mar 11, 2020

Onboard: Dani Sordo goes ice rallying in Andorra

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Morgan Park TCR Australia round cancelled Morgan Park Raceway
TCR Australia

Morgan Park TCR Australia round cancelled

Melbourne Supercars teams bracing for more border issues Townsville II
Video Inside
Supercars

Melbourne Supercars teams bracing for more border issues

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime
Supercars

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Trending Today

F1, FIA and Mercedes condemn racist abuse aimed at Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1, FIA and Mercedes condemn racist abuse aimed at Hamilton

FIA explains Hamilton blame for Verstappen F1 collision
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA explains Hamilton blame for Verstappen F1 collision

Red Bull could request FIA to take further action against Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull could request FIA to take further action against Hamilton

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins F1 British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins F1 British GP

Verstappen slams Hamilton for "disrespectful" F1 win celebrations
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen slams Hamilton for "disrespectful" F1 win celebrations

Hamilton wants to restore “respect” with Verstappen in F1 battles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton wants to restore “respect” with Verstappen in F1 battles

2021 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview

Rally Queensland 1998
Other rally Other rally

Rally Queensland 1998

Latest news

Investigatory Tribunal for Targa deaths calls for submission
Other rally Other rally

Investigatory Tribunal for Targa deaths calls for submission

Van Gisbergen considering rally start
Video Inside
Other rally Other rally

Van Gisbergen considering rally start

Tribunal begins investigation into rally deaths
Video Inside
Other rally Other rally

Tribunal begins investigation into rally deaths

Governing body will investigate Australian rally deaths
Other rally Other rally

Governing body will investigate Australian rally deaths

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.