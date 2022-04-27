Targa Tasmania downgraded to non-competitive event

A driver was tragically killed on the second day of the 2022 running of the event when his car crashed on Olivers Road in Mount Roland.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be confirmed by event organisers.

What has been confirmed is that the remainder of the rally will non-competitive, with crews forced to obey signposted speed limits on closed section of road.

“It has been another tough day for all our Targa community and we offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends so impacted by this tragedy. Their loss is immense and we feel their pain. This is a very sad time,” said Targa CEO Mark Perry.

“The change to downgrade the event to touring only was a difficult one for all of us to make but one that was necessary in the current circumstances as we work through this difficult time.

“So much has been done to make this sport safer since our event 12 months ago but we have still lost a competitor, and we all need time to further reflect.”

Motorsport Australia Director of Motorsport Michael Smith added: “On behalf of everyone at Motorsport Australia, we offer our sympathies to those impacted by this tragedy.

“We are now working closely with the Tasmanian Police and emergency services, along with Targa event organisers as the investigation into the incident begins.

“We will continue to offer our support to the entire Targa community, including our officials and competitors.”

It is the fourth death in the last two editions of the event after three competitors, two drivers and a navigator, were killed in two seperate crashes last year.

A subsequent investigation led by Motorsport Australia prompted a raft of safety changes for this year's event including terminal and average speed limits.