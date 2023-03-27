Van Gisbergen details 2023 rally plans

The Kiwi will continue his foray into rallying with a deal to run Dylan Turner's Audi AP4 in a partial NZRC campaign.

He will miss this weekend's season-opening Rally of Otago as he'll be racing his Triple Eight Camaro at Albert Park.

There is also a clash between the South Canterbury Rally and the Darwin Triple Crown in June.

That leaves four NZRC rounds for van Gisbergen to take part in – the International Rally of Whangarei in May, the Hawkes Bay round in July, the Coromandel round in September and the Bay of Plenty round in October.

Van Gisbergen will continue to work with co-driver Glen Weston, the pair having teamed up for a partial Australian Rally Championship campaign last year as well as a stunning WRC2 debut in New Zealand.

“A massive thanks to Dylan – he planned on having an easier year this year so to let us share his car for a few rounds is pretty exciting,” said van Gisbergen.

“Getting to work with him and also Choice Performance Ralliart team again, who I worked with before at Jack’s Ridge, will be awesome.

“The car looks really cool – I am looking forward to it.

“We have some great supporters this year – the main ones being Giltrap Group, LJ Hooker, United Truck Parts, Ward Demolition, Ellerslie Jewellers, Pirelli and then Baron Leather Goods supporting as well – they supported dad when he was rallying his Escort and so to be on my rally car this year is amazing.

“Looking forward to seeing how Dylan goes this weekend at Otago – I will be watching the timing as much as I can in Melbourne.

“I look forward to getting back together with Glen [co-driver Glen Weston] and keeping on learning and getting better.”