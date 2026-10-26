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WRC legend Carlos Sainz set for Ford Puma Rally1 outing

The World Rally Championship legend will have a chance to competitively drive the latest specification WRC machine

Tom Howard

Published: Oct 26, 2026, 11:02 AM

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#225 Ford M-Sport Ford: Carlos Sainz Sr

Photo by: A.S.O.

Double world rally champion Carlos Sainz will contest a rally driving a Ford Puma Rally1 World Rally Championship car in Spain this weekend.

The 1990 and 1992 world rally champion has confirmed that he will jump behind the wheel of the latest generation WRC car at Rally de Asturias Historic, which will this year pay tribute to Sainz’s illustrious career.

The 64-year-old Sainz will team up with long-time co-driver Luis Moya for the 10-stage asphalt rally, comprising 126.66 competitive kilometres.

“There’s not long to go until the historic Asturias rally in Pravia. They’ve decided to dedicate the event to my career, which I’m tremendously grateful for. I mentioned a little while ago that there might be a surprise in store,” said Sainz on social media.

“That surprise has now been confirmed, and I want to say a huge thank you to both Ford and Red Bull for bringing a Ford Puma Rally1 to the event.

“I’ll get to drive a latest-generation rally car. It’s been so many years since I last drove on asphalt, and now I’ll also have the opportunity to drive this fantastic car, whose homologation, incidentally, expires at the end of this year.

“Luis [co-driver Moya] and I are really excited to see the car and try it out. We hope to see you all there in Asturias.”

#225 Ford M-Sport Ford: Carlos Sainz Sr

Photo by: A.S.O.

Sainz clocked up 196 WRC stars during his career, recording 26 wins and 97 podium finishes, driving Toyota, Subaru, Lancia, Ford and Citroen machinery.

Since calling time on his WRC career at the end of 2005, Sainz has remained active competing in rally-raid, winning the famous Dakar Rally four times (2010, 2018, 2020, 2024).

Sainz joined Ford’s factory World Rally-Raid Championship programme for 2025 and is sitting ninth in the championship standings this season.

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