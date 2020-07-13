Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 Jul
-
15 Jul
Next event in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Road America
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Next event in
2 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
128 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
3 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Rallycross / Race report

Electric rallycross car makes winning debut with Stohl

shares
comments
Electric rallycross car makes winning debut with Stohl
By:
Jul 13, 2020, 8:32 AM

Former world rally championship podium finisher and world rallycross team owner Manfred Stohl has made history by claiming a debut win for an electric car in rallycross.

Stohl contested a Hungarian Rallycross Championship event at Kakucs, debuting the all-electric Ford Fiesta ElectRX in rallycross competition with his STARD firm, the same specification of machine that will compete in World RX’s Projekt E support series from this year.

Driving the triple-motor, four-wheel drive 450kW Fiesta in the Supercar category, Stohl traded fastest times through qualifying with Hungarian driver Tamas Karai, a European rallycross championship regular driving a newly-built Audi S1 Supercar, running a conventional two-litre turbo internal combustion engine.

Despite having not raced in rallycross for over five years, Stohl went fastest in Q1, but wound up second in the Intermediate Classification. He won his semi-final to secure a front-row start for the final, from where he made the best start and controlled the pace from the front to claim victory ahead of Karai. Mark Mozer finished third in a Skoda Fabia.

“Today I’m sure we wrote history being the first fully electric car in a national rallycross championship event and on top of that to win just makes it doubly nice,” Stohl told Motorsport.com.

“This win is thanks to my team, to all of the guys that have worked on this project so hard. The future starts now, and we’re only looking forward.”

Austrian firm STARD has been continuously working on the development of its electric rallycross concept since it publicly revealed its first prototype in 2016.

“This event was really planned as a reality check for us, to see if the simulated races we have done over the last year in our test sessions would prove to work in a race environment,” STARD CEO and lead engineer Michael Sakowicz told Motorsport.com.

“We didn’t focus on the setup at all, we didn’t plan to fight for good times let alone the win, especially given how fast Tamas [Karai] is and how well he knows the track here, but at the end of the day we’re all racers and we want to do as well as possible. 

"Technically everything was perfect. We couldn’t have had harder conditions than at this race here and it’s very sweet that we could win the first event with an electric car in rallycross.”

Sakowicz explained that the ambient conditions at the circuit helped with the validation process of the electric powertrain concept, as the team focused on testing various aspects of the car through the weekend.

“The conditions were really hot, over 35 degrees, so perfect validation conditions for our powertrain and electric kit. From the second free practice we saw the pace we had, even though we kept the focus on what we had to do, which was primarily testing the car,” he said.

The Projekt E series will join the World RX schedule from the opening weekend at Holjes in Sweden next month, while the introduction of electric cars into the top World RX category, using kits developed by Austrian firm Kreisel, has been postponded until 2022.

Slider
List

Manfred Stohl, Team STARD

Manfred Stohl, Team STARD
1/3

Photo by: DuEn / www.duen.hu

Manfred Stohl, Team STARD

Manfred Stohl, Team STARD
2/3

Photo by: DuEn / www.duen.hu

Manfred Stohl, Team STARD

Manfred Stohl, Team STARD
3/3

Photo by: DuEn / www.duen.hu

Next article
Stohl to lead historic debut of electric rallycross car

Previous article

Stohl to lead historic debut of electric rallycross car

Trending Today

Honda signs Espargaro, moves Alex Marquez to LCR
MotoGP / MotoGP
52m

Honda signs Espargaro, moves Alex Marquez to LCR

Stewards rule Renault’s Racing Point protest “admissible”
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Stewards rule Renault’s Racing Point protest “admissible”

Electric rallycross car makes winning debut with Stohl
Rallycross / Rallycross
37m

Electric rallycross car makes winning debut with Stohl

Swindell moving forward after crash that ended his racing career
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Swindell moving forward after crash that ended his racing career

The day Rossi banished his Ducati demons
MotoGP / MotoGP

The day Rossi banished his Ducati demons

Vettel not planning on “running away” from Ferrari in 2020
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Vettel not planning on “running away” from Ferrari in 2020

Vettel in Formula 1 – With Alonso at Renault, where can he go in 2021?
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Vettel in Formula 1 – With Alonso at Renault, where can he go in 2021?

Ricciardo: Stroll should have returned position
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Ricciardo: Stroll should have returned position

Latest news

Electric rallycross car makes winning debut with Stohl
Rallycross / Rallycross
37m

Electric rallycross car makes winning debut with Stohl

Stohl to lead historic debut of electric rallycross car
Rallycross / Rallycross

Stohl to lead historic debut of electric rallycross car

Car for FIA Junior eRX series revealed
Rallycross / Rallycross

Car for FIA Junior eRX series revealed

Neuville to make RallyX Nordic debut
Rallycross / Rallycross

Neuville to make RallyX Nordic debut

Load comments

About this article

Series Rallycross
Drivers Manfred Stohl
Author Hal Ridge

Trending

1
MotoGP

Honda signs Espargaro, moves Alex Marquez to LCR

52m
2
Formula 1

Stewards rule Renault’s Racing Point protest “admissible”

3
Rallycross

Electric rallycross car makes winning debut with Stohl

37m
4
NASCAR Cup

Swindell moving forward after crash that ended his racing career

5
MotoGP

The day Rossi banished his Ducati demons

Latest videos

British Rallycross: Superfinal at Mallory Park 2009 07:25
Rallycross

British Rallycross: Superfinal at Mallory Park 2009

British RX: big wreckage for Mike Mannings 01:40
Rallycross

British RX: big wreckage for Mike Mannings

British RX: Wet surface 04:40
Rallycross

British RX: Wet surface

Lydden Hill: ambition exceeds ability 01:07
Rallycross

Lydden Hill: ambition exceeds ability

European Rallycross Sweden 2011: Roll-over 00:41
Rallycross

European Rallycross Sweden 2011: Roll-over

Latest news

Electric rallycross car makes winning debut with Stohl
RX

Electric rallycross car makes winning debut with Stohl

Stohl to lead historic debut of electric rallycross car
RX

Stohl to lead historic debut of electric rallycross car

Car for FIA Junior eRX series revealed
RX

Car for FIA Junior eRX series revealed

Neuville to make RallyX Nordic debut
RX

Neuville to make RallyX Nordic debut

Solberg's son to drive his title-winning Citroen in Sweden
RX

Solberg's son to drive his title-winning Citroen in Sweden

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.