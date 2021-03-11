Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
37 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Nitro Rallycross reveals global expansion plan, new electric car
Rallycross / Breaking news

Travis Pastrana’s Nitro Rallycross series dates revealed

By:

The calendar for the inaugural Nitro Rallycross series has been revealed, with five rounds taking place across the US this autumn on purpose-built tracks.

Travis Pastrana’s Nitro Rallycross series dates revealed

The series, the brainchild of extreme sports star Travis Pastrana, will kick off at the Utah Motorsports Campus, the venue that hosted the first two standalone NRX events in 2018 and 2019, on September 24-25.

The opener will be followed by back-to-back weekends at the Wild West Motorsports Park in Nevada (October 2-3) and ERX Motor Park in Minnesota (9-10). Rallycross will return to Pheonix and the Wildhorse Motorsports Park on November 13-14, before the season finale takes place at The FIRM (Florida International Rally & Motorsports Park) on the first weekend of December (4-5).

The series is planning “course designs, mixed surfaces and the biggest jumps in the sport,” while drivers will also take on an extreme range of conditions “from the dry desert and towering mountains of the southwest to the lush wetlands of the southeast - showcasing extraordinary backdrops at every turn,” said a statement from NRX with the schedule launch.

Read Also:

“It is so awesome to see the momentum building for Nitro Rallycross,” said Pastrana. “The reaction from teams has been fantastic. We’ve already confirmed more Supercar entrants than ever before in an NRX event. Building four all new, unique and crazy tracks for this year to go along with Utah Motorsports Campus is something all of us have been working toward for years. It’s going to be round after round of new challenges and excitement.”

Both of the first two NRX rounds were won by Hansen Motorsport drivers in Peugeot 208s. 2019 World Rallycross Champion Timmy Hansen claimed the maiden win in 2018, while his brother Kevin claimed the spoils the following year.

Each of the new rallycross circuits set to be created as permanent venues within the existing facilities, allowing the potential for testing for competitors in both classes.

“With Nitro Rallycross, we are looking to redefine what’s possible and to do it as safely as we can,” said Pastrana. “Pushing the envelope on such unique and high-flying courses requires time and practice. Now, having access to these tracks gives teams the chance to test the new jumps, learn more about the different surfaces and find new lines, ultimately giving drivers the confidence to open it up on race day.”  

Nitro Rallycross is planning a 10-round calendar in 2022, including an ice race in Canada, ahead of further expansion into Europe and the muddle east. The new electric SUV category for the new FC1-X car is also set to begin next year.

Cars in the series will run on Yokohama tyres, while Subaru Motorsports USA has joined as a series sponsor, and is expected to run a number of cars this year.

shares
comments
Nitro Rallycross reveals global expansion plan, new electric car

Previous article

Nitro Rallycross reveals global expansion plan, new electric car
Load comments

About this article

Series Rallycross
Author Hal Ridge

Trending

1
MotoGP

Ducati's Miller smashes Qatar lap record in MotoGP testing

2
Formula 1

What Ferrari did and didn’t tell us about its new SF21 F1 car

3h
3
Formula 1

F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test

14h
4
MotoGP

Vinales fastest in Qatar MotoGP test as Marquez fractures foot

6h
5
Supercars

Reynolds may race nitro funny car

5h
Latest news
Travis Pastrana’s Nitro Rallycross series dates revealed
RX

Travis Pastrana’s Nitro Rallycross series dates revealed

1h
Nitro Rallycross reveals global expansion plan, new electric car
RX

Nitro Rallycross reveals global expansion plan, new electric car

Dec 2, 2020
Stohl launches electric customer programme with Ford support
RX

Stohl launches electric customer programme with Ford support

Jul 17, 2020
Electric rallycross car makes winning debut with Stohl
RX

Electric rallycross car makes winning debut with Stohl

Jul 13, 2020
Stohl to lead historic debut of electric rallycross car
RX

Stohl to lead historic debut of electric rallycross car

Jul 8, 2020
Latest videos
British Rallycross: Superfinal at Mallory Park 2009 07:25
Rallycross
Dec 5, 2019

British Rallycross: Superfinal at Mallory Park 2009

British RX: big wreckage for Mike Mannings 01:40
Rallycross
Nov 28, 2019

British RX: big wreckage for Mike Mannings

British RX: Wet surface 04:40
Rallycross
Nov 28, 2019

British RX: Wet surface

Lydden Hill: ambition exceeds ability 01:07
Rallycross
Nov 13, 2019

Lydden Hill: ambition exceeds ability

European Rallycross Sweden 2011: Roll-over 00:41
Rallycross
Jun 6, 2019

European Rallycross Sweden 2011: Roll-over

Hal Ridge More from
Hal Ridge
EKS launches Audi A1 Quattro Rally2 car
WRC / News

EKS launches Audi A1 Quattro Rally2 car

JC Raceteknik join forces with Ekstrom’s team
World Rallycross / Breaking news

JC Raceteknik join forces with Ekstrom’s team

Driving the electric beast behind XE’s off-road eco-crusade Prime
Extreme E / Special feature

Driving the electric beast behind XE’s off-road eco-crusade

Trending Today

Ducati's Miller smashes Qatar lap record in MotoGP testing
MotoGP MotoGP / News

Ducati's Miller smashes Qatar lap record in MotoGP testing

What Ferrari did and didn’t tell us about its new SF21 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What Ferrari did and didn’t tell us about its new SF21 F1 car

F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test

Vinales fastest in Qatar MotoGP test as Marquez fractures foot
MotoGP MotoGP / News

Vinales fastest in Qatar MotoGP test as Marquez fractures foot

Reynolds may race nitro funny car
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Reynolds may race nitro funny car

Insights with Rick Kelly: What it means to win Bathurst
Supercars Supercars / Analysis

Insights with Rick Kelly: What it means to win Bathurst

Miller thinks Honda’s Pol Espargaro is “standout” rider in tests
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Miller thinks Honda’s Pol Espargaro is “standout” rider in tests

Lasse Sorensen wins Round 1 of World eX championship
Video Inside
Esports Esports / Race report

Lasse Sorensen wins Round 1 of World eX championship

Latest news

Travis Pastrana’s Nitro Rallycross series dates revealed
RX Rallycross / Breaking news

Travis Pastrana’s Nitro Rallycross series dates revealed

Nitro Rallycross reveals global expansion plan, new electric car
RX Rallycross / Breaking news

Nitro Rallycross reveals global expansion plan, new electric car

Stohl launches electric customer programme with Ford support
RX Rallycross / Breaking news

Stohl launches electric customer programme with Ford support

Electric rallycross car makes winning debut with Stohl
RX Rallycross / Race report

Electric rallycross car makes winning debut with Stohl

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.