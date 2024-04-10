Full starting orders for the 2024 Isle of Man TT revealed

McGuinness, who turns 52 this month, already confirmed his returned to the TT for 2024 late last year as he continues with the official Honda team.

The TT legend will lead the field away on his Fireblade CBR1000RR-R in the Superbike, Senior and Superstock races at this year’s event.

McGuinness will be followed by Jamie Coward for KTS Racing aboard a Honda, with new official Honda signing Dean Harrison starting at #3 for his first TT since switching from DAO Racing and Kawasaki machinery.

Ian Hutchinson will mark his TT return with the Padgetts Honda squad from fourth on the road, having missed the event last year when he suffered a stroke earlier in 2023.

Hutchinson scored his historic five-in-a-week success in 2010 with Clive Padgetts’ team.

James Hillier will go from fifth on the new WTF Racing team-run Honda, with Michael Dunlop starting from #6 as usual.

Dunlop Superbike Senior Photo by: ttracesofficial/Pacemaker Press

Dunlop – who notched up his 25th TT wins last year and stands on the edge of beating his uncle Joey Dunlop’s long-standing record of 26 in 2024 – is yet to announce his machinery plans for the big bike classes, but it is expected to race a Honda again.

Josh Brookes will go from seventh on the first of the FHO Racing BMWs, with Davey Todd starting eighth for his first TT with the TAS Racing BMW squad.

Craig Neve will go from ninth on the Bathams Ales Honda, while TT lap record holder and reigning Senior TT winner Peter Hickman continues with his traditional #10 starting slot.

2024 TT Superbike top 20 starters

1. John McGuinness – Honda Racing UK, Honda

2. Jamie Coward – KTS Racing Powered by Steadplan, Honda

3. Dean Harrison – Honda Racing UK, Honda

4. Ian Hutchinson – Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles, Honda

5. James Hillier – WTF Racing, Honda

6. Michael Dunlop – TBA

7. Josh Brookes – Monster Energy BMW by FHO Racing, BMW

8. Davey Todd – Milwaukee BMW Motorrad, BMW

9. Craig Neve – Bathams Ales, Honda

10. Peter Hickman – Monster Energy BMW by FHO Racing, BMW

11. Conor Cummins – Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles, Honda

12. David Johnson – Platinum Club Racing Kawasaki, Kawasaki

13. Lee Johnston – Ashcourt Racing, Honda

14. Michael Rutter – Bathams Ales, BMW*

15. Rod Hodson – SMT Racing, Honda

16. Dominic Herbertson – Burrows Engineering by RK Racing, BMW

17. Gary Johnson – Bill Smith Motors, Honda

18. Shaun Anderson – Team Classic Suzuki, Suzuki

19. Phillip Crowe – Nigel Appleyard Agri Wash, BMW

20. Mike Browne – TBA

*Superbike and Senior Races only

The top 20 seeded starters for the other classes at the 2024 TT have already been released and can be found below.

Peter Hickman, FHO Racing BMW Photo by: ttracesofficial/Pacemaker Press

2024 TT Supertwin top 20 starters

1. Paul Jordan – Stop & Seal/Rev2Race, Yamaha

2. Jamie Coward – KTS Racing powered by Steadplan, Kawasaki

3. Pierre-Yves Bian – VAS Engine, Paton

4. Michael Rutter – Bathams Ales, Yamaha

5. Rob Hodson – SMT Racing, Paton

6. Michael Dunlop – MD Racing, Paton

7. Josh Brookes – Stop & Seal/Rev2Race, Yamaha

8. Davey Todd – Dafabet Racing, Kawasaki

9. Dominic Herbertson – Burrows Engineering by RK Racing, Paton

10. Peter Hickman – PHR Performance, Yamaha

11. Gary Johnson – Dafabet Racing, Kawasaki

12. Stefano Bonetti – VAS Engine Racing, Paton

13. Lee Johnston – Ashcourt Racing, Aprilia

14. Mike Browne – TBA

15. Victor Lopez – TBA

16. Joe Yeardsley – Team ILR by Frog Vehicle Developments, Paton

17. Joey Thompson – TBA

18. Barry Furber – DC Autos Newton, Yamaha

19. James Hind – TBA

20. Michael Evans – Golden Site Solutions Ltd, Kawasaki

2024 TT Supersport top 20 starters

1. Paul Jordan - Jackson Racing, Honda

2. Jamie Coward - KTS Racing powered by Stanley Stewart Racing, Triumph

3. Dean Harrison - Honda Racing UK, Honda

4. Ian Hutchinson - Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles, Honda

5. James Hillier - Bournemouth Kawasaki Racing, Kawasaki

6. Michael Dunlop - MD Racing, Yamaha

7. Josh Brookes - Boyce Precision Engineering by Russell Racing, Yamaha

8. Davey Todd - Powertoolmate Ducati, Ducati

9. Craig Neve - Bathams Racing, Triumph

10. Peter Hickman - K2 Trooper Triumph by PHR, Triumph

11. Conor Cummins - Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles, Honda

12. David Johnson - Platinum Club Racing Kawasaki, Kawasaki

13. Lee Johnston - Ashcourt Racing, Triumph

14. Mike Browne - Boyce Precision Engineering by Russell Racing, Yamaha

15. Rob Hodson - SMT/Vehicle Recovery Services, Yamaha

16. Dom Herbertson - Burrows Engineering by RK Racing, Yamaha

17. Gary Johnson - NL Motorcycles/Astro Van Centre, Suzuki

18. Shaun Anderson - Butterfields of Skipton with ARD, Suzuki

19. James Hind - North Lincs Components, Suzuki

20. Michael Evans - Smith Racing, Triumph

John McGuinness, Superbike Photo by: ttracesofficial/Pacemaker Press

2024 TT Sidecar top 10 starters

1. Ben Birchall/Kevin Rousseau – Wyckham Blackwell/Hager, LCR Honda

2. Peter Founds/Jevan Walmsley – FHO Racing, DDM Honda

3. Ryan Crowe/Callum Crowe – Kelproperties, LCR Honda

4. Tim Reeves/Mark Wilkes – Bonovo Action Racing/Carl Cox Motorsport, LCR Honda

5. Dave Molyneux/Jake Roberts – Kelproperties, DMR Kawasaki

6. John Holden/Frank Claeys – Marin/Carl Cox Motorsport/Ocean Motor Village, Christie Suzuki

7. Steve Ramsden/Matthew Ramsden – Ramsden Racing/RS Motorcycles, LCR Honda

8. Lee Crawford/Scott Hardie – ARC Newton Aycliffe/SJH Bodyworks, LCR Kawasaki

9. Lewis Blackstock/Patrick Rosney – Dave Holden Racing, LCR Yamaha

10. Alan Founds/Rhys Gibbons – Team Founds Racing, LCR Yamaha