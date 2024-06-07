Isle of Man TT 2024: Friday racing lost to poor weather

This year’s event has been heavily disrupted by wet weather, with numerous races having to be cancelled and rescheduled for other days.

No racing took place on Tuesday as rain disruption forced the Superstock and Supertwin races to be postponed.

Only the Supertwin race ran on Wednesday as rain later in the day forced the Superstock contest to be pushed back to Thursday.

Thursday’s schedule was moved up to try and avoid afternoon rainfall, but a crash in the Sidecar race led to a red flag and only two races ended up running after the weather moved in.

Friday was meant to feature the second Supersport and second Superstock races, with action originally scheduled to begin at 11:45am BST.

But amid continual rain across the day and outlook for the rest of Friday, a decision has been made to cancel all of Friday's running.

Saturday’s Senior TT finale day has already faced a timetable reshuffle due to the numerous weather delays that have impacted the 2024 event.

Organisers have announced that Saturday will feature three races, beginning at 10:30am with a shortened two-lap Supersport 2 contest.

At 1:30pm, a shortened two-lap Supertwin 2 race will get under way, before a four-lap Senior TT finale caps off the 2024 event at 4:15pm.

Six races have been completed so far since last Saturday, with the opening Supersport, Superstock, Supertwin, the Superbike TT and both Sidecar events run.

Michael Dunlop won the Supersport and Supertwin races to become the most successful rider in TT history after notching up his 27th victory.

A visor issue in the Superbike TT knocked him out of the lead and denied him a chance to make it 28 wins, with Peter Hickman capitalising for his 14th TT victory.

Davey Todd scored a maiden TT win in the Superstock race run on Thursday, beating Hickman in a nailbiting three-lap scrap.

And in the Sidecar class, the outfit of brothers Ryan and Callum Crowe swept to both wins to bring their career tally to two.