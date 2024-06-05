All Series
Road racing

Isle of Man TT 2024: Organisers reschedule races for Thursday after disruption

Isle of Man TT organisers have confirmed that Thursday’s contingency road closure order will be implemented after Tuesday’s racing was cancelled due to unsuitable conditions.

Lewis Duncan
Lewis Duncan
Upd:
Sidecar TT 2024

Tuesday was meant to see the running of the first Superstock and Supertwin races of the 2024 TT.

But a lengthy delay forced the Superstock contest to be indefinitely postponed while the Supertwin contest was pushed back from 2pm BST to 7:40pm.

However, it was eventually cancelled after a solo warm-up lap on Tuesday evening revealed the course was still too damp in place for racing to be held safely.

Shortly afterwards, organisers announced that Tuesday’s programme had been shuffled to Wednesday.

And now they have confirmed that it will fall back on a road closure contingency for Thursday to run the second Supersport and second Sidecar race after they were forced from their original Wednesday slot.

Wednesday’s rescheduled racing will begin at 11:45am with the three-lap first Supertwin race, while the first three-lap Superstock contest gets away at 2pm.

The schedule for Thursday will now see the second Sidecar race run over three laps at 11:45am BST, while the second Supersport race will take place at 2pm.

Michael Dunlop, Hawk Racing Honda

Michael Dunlop, Hawk Racing Honda

Photo by: PaceMaker Press

Thursday had originally been marked out as a day off at TT 2024. Racing will continue through Friday and Saturday.

TT organisers faced some backlash from the Sidecar paddock after their second race of the week didn’t feature on Wednesday’s rescheduled timetable.

The Ramsden Racing outfit took to social media as other crews to meet with organisers to discuss this “bearing in mind quite a few Sidecar teams depart the TT on Thursday”.

Motorsport.com reached out to the organisers for comment on this. They say every effort has been made on their part to ensure the revised schedule works for all.

“With Tuesday's schedule cancelled due to weather, the remaining schedule has been adjusted to run the races originally scheduled for Tuesday on Wednesday, with the races originally scheduled for Wednesday now set to take place on Thursday,” the statement read.

“Both the Race Organiser (ACUE) and the Race Promoter (IOM Gov DFE) recognise that changes to the schedule increase the pressure on TT teams and competitors, and the best possible efforts are made to ensure this pressure is minimised wherever possible.

“The revised schedule has been issued to balance the expected weather conditions, safety, rider and team fatigue, competitors’ logistical arrangements, the impact on local residents, and visitor and fan entertainment.”

Crowe Sidecar TT 2024

Crowe Sidecar TT 2024

Photo by: Isle of Man TT

The opening Sidecar race of the week was run last Saturday and was won for the first time by the Ryan and Callum Crowe outfit.

The second Sidecar race at the TT used to take place on Senior TT day but in recent years has been moved to earlier in the week in a bid to give the class more prominence in the schedule.

Roads on the Isle of Man on Wednesday are due to close at 10am.

