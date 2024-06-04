All Series
Road racing

Isle of Man TT 2024: Tuesday racing hit with major rain delay, no Superstock

Tuesday’s racing at the 2024 Isle of Man TT has been hit with a major rain delay, with only one event taking place instead of the planned two.

Lewis Duncan
Upd:
Peter Hickman, TT 24 Superstock Q1

Photo by: Isle of Man TT

Tuesday 4 June marks the third race day of the 2024 Isle of Man TT, after action kicked off last Saturday with the opening Supersport and Sidecar contests of the event.

Racing continued on Sunday with a dramatic six-lap Superbike TT won by Peter Hickman.

Tuesday’s schedule at the Isle of Man is due to see the first Superstock race of the event and the opening Supertwin contest.

That was originally due to start at 11:45am BST with the three-lap Superstock race followed at 2pm BST by the three-lap Supertwin contest.

However, organisers announced this morning that the schedule is facing a delay due to rain set to hit the island later this morning when the Superstock race is meant to be under way.

At midday, a fresh schedule was announced, with roads now closing from 4:45pm and the three-lap Supertwin race taking place at 7:40pm following a solo and Sidecar warm-up.

A new date for the second Superstock race has not been announced, but is likely to happen on Wednesday as only one solo event – the second Supersport event – is currently scheduled.

Jamie Coward, Superstock, Isle of Man TT 2024

Photo by: Pacemaker Press / iomttraces press

It’s the second time this week that racing has been hit with a delay.

Saturday’s action was heavily disrupted by a road traffic accident over the mountain that required a lengthy clean-up and recovery operation.

This pushed the Supersport race back to 2:45pm and the Sidecar contest to 5:15pm.

Last week’s second day of practice was cancelled by poor weather, while Thursday’s running on practice week was also scrapped due to a road traffic incident.

While it’s entirely possible the rain in the forecast may not prove to cause any issues, the Clerk of the Course strives to make announcements to schedule interruptions as early as possible particularly to avoid marshals on the mountain section being forced into lengthy waits.

The Clerk of the Course has a lengthy road closure provision it can use to have flexibility with the schedule.

Roads on Tuesday can close from 10am to 5pm, and again from 6pm to 9:30pm.

Currently, racing is due to take place on Tuesday 4 June, Wednesday 5 June, Friday 7 June and Saturday 8 June.

But there are contingencies in place that would allow racing to take place on Thursday 6 June and Sunday 9 June if necessary.

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
