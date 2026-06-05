Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Road racing

Isle of Man TT 2026: Senior TT halted, postponed after accident

The rider is conscious and talking, but race organizers ran out of time to complete the race on Friday

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Rain delay

Isle of Man TT general shot from 2024

Photo by: PaceMaker Press

The Senior TT was shortened from six to four laps, and moved to Friday as part of an altered 2026 Isle of Man TT schedule due to weather. It was set to be the third race of the day after the Supersport TT and Sportbike TT, both won by Michael Dunlop.

However, it was Dean Harrison in control of the Senior TT at the end of Lap 1, 12 seconds ahead of Peter Hickman, with Joshua Brookes leading the fight for the final podium spot after overtaking Dunlop. Harrison continued to add to his advantage, but the race was about to come to abrupt end.

The Senior TT was suddenly red-flagged on the second lap of the race as Harrison went through Ramsey, due to an incident on the 11th milestone of the course. 

“The competitor involved at the time of issue is reported as conscious and talking, and has been taken to Noble's Hospital via Airmed for further assessment and treatment," per a statement from race organizers. 

Due to less than 50% of the race being completed, Friday's running could not be declared official. The Senior TT has again been rescheduled, this time to Saturday at 12:00, local time. The second Carole Nash Sportbike TT is set to follow at 15:00, local time. There was also supposed to be a Superstock TT on Saturday, but that has been cancelled. 

However, weather is again a very real concern as we head into the weekend.

Last year's Senior TT was completely called off due to high winds and other weather concerns, with Davey Todd winning the most recent Senior TT in 2024.

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Isle of Man TT 2026: Michael Dunlop further extends all-time record with Sportbike win

Top Comments
More from
Nick DeGroot

Cleetus McFarland earns pole position for ARCA race at Michigan

ARCA
ARCA
Cleetus McFarland earns pole position for ARCA race at Michigan

NASCAR Hall of Famer and two-time Cup champion Ned Jarrett dies, aged 93

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
NASCAR Hall of Famer and two-time Cup champion Ned Jarrett dies, aged 93

Remembering Kyle Busch through the NASCAR Cup wins that made his legend

Feature
NASCAR Cup
Feature
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
Remembering Kyle Busch through the NASCAR Cup wins that made his legend

Latest news

Lewis Hamilton leaves F1 fans emotional with Monaco GP accessory

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
Lewis Hamilton leaves F1 fans emotional with Monaco GP accessory

Lewis Hamilton divides F1 fans with sparkly pink Ferrari helmet at Monaco GP

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
Lewis Hamilton divides F1 fans with sparkly pink Ferrari helmet at Monaco GP

Isle of Man TT 2026: Senior TT halted, postponed after accident

Road racing
Road Road racing
Isle of Man TT 2026: Senior TT halted, postponed after accident

Joe Gibbs Racing, Chris Gabehart, Spire agree to terms on deleted text message retrieval

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Joe Gibbs Racing, Chris Gabehart, Spire agree to terms on deleted text message retrieval