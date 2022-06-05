Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Sidecar racer dies after incident at the Isle of Man TT Next / Isle of Man TT: Dunlop takes 20th win in Supersport thriller
Road racing / Isle of Man TT News

Isle of Man TT schedule revised after Sidecar cancellation

Isle of Man TT organisers have announced a revised Monday race schedule following the cancellation of Saturday’s first Sidecar race after a fatal crash.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Isle of Man TT schedule revised after Sidecar cancellation

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, racing took place at the Isle of Man TT on Saturday with the opening six-lap Superbike race of the week.

FHO Racing’s Peter Hickman won comfortably on his BMW M1000RR ahead of DAO Racing’s Dean Harrison and Hawk Racing’s Michael Dunlop.

A three-lap Sidecar race was due to take place after the Superbike contest, but was halted after only a few moments due to a serious incident at Ago’s Leap just one mile into the course.

Tragically, French passenger Olivier Lavorel died in the incident, while the driver of the Shock Factory outfit Cesar Chanel was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition.

As a result of the postponement of the first Sidecar race, Monday’s second race day of the 2022 TT has been altered.

As scheduled, the first Supersport race of the event will get underway at 10:45am local time, but will now be run over three laps instead of four.

Then at 1:10pm, the rescheduled Sidecar race will take place and will run over two laps instead of three.

The day will be completed by the Superstock TT at 3pm, which has also been reduced by one lap to three.

At present, Wednesday will feature the second Supersport contest and the Supertwins race, while Friday will feature the second Sidecar race and the blue riband Senior TT (the second Superbike race of the week).

Saturday’s Sidecar tragedy marked the second fatal accident of the 2022 TT, after solo rider Mark Purslow was tragically killed in a crash at Ballagarey during Wednesday evening’s practice sessions.

Tributes have poured in across social media from riders over the past few days paying tribute to the two competitors killed this week.

Saturday’s Superbike race avoided another potentially serious incident when podium runner Davey Todd suffered a frightening delamination of his rear Dunlop tyre at the Sulby section of track.

This followed a spate of failures for Dunlop slick rear tyres at the North West 200 last month, which prompted the tyre manufacturer to withdraw its slick range as a precaution and replace it with a cut slick instead.

As of Saturday evening when Todd had been able to make it back to the paddock and confirm the issue to Motorsport.com, Dunlop had yet to receive the offending tyre for analysis.

shares
comments
Sidecar racer dies after incident at the Isle of Man TT
Previous article

Sidecar racer dies after incident at the Isle of Man TT
Next article

Isle of Man TT: Dunlop takes 20th win in Supersport thriller

Isle of Man TT: Dunlop takes 20th win in Supersport thriller
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Nakagami "lost all his credit" with riders after Barcelona MotoGP crash Catalan GP
MotoGP

Nakagami "lost all his credit" with riders after Barcelona MotoGP crash

Bagnaia “can’t understand” Nakagami’s Barcelona Turn 1 smash Catalan GP
MotoGP

Bagnaia “can’t understand” Nakagami’s Barcelona Turn 1 smash

Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success Prime
MotoGP

Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success

Latest news

Isle of Man TT: Dunlop takes 20th win in Supersport thriller
TT TT

Isle of Man TT: Dunlop takes 20th win in Supersport thriller

Isle of Man TT schedule revised after Sidecar cancellation
Road racing Road racing

Isle of Man TT schedule revised after Sidecar cancellation

Sidecar racer dies after incident at the Isle of Man TT
Road racing Road racing

Sidecar racer dies after incident at the Isle of Man TT

Adapting to Dunlop tyres “biggest struggle” for Harrison at TT 2022
Road racing Road racing

Adapting to Dunlop tyres “biggest struggle” for Harrison at TT 2022

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.