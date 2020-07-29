Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
7 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
-
23 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
-
02 Aug
Race in
4 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Practice in
10 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
112 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney II
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Road racing / Breaking news

UK’s Isle of Wight to host all-new road race festival

shares
comments
UK’s Isle of Wight to host all-new road race festival
Jul 29, 2020, 8:36 AM

Introducing the Diamond Races, the all-new road racing festival set to be hosted on the Isle of Wight in October 2021.

On an island known for its remarkable coastline and just two hours from central London door to door, the Diamond Races is set to take place on a 12.4 mile-long course in the south of the Isle of Wight. Shining a spotlight on the island’s natural beauty and on roads already acclaimed as being some of the best and most enjoyable in the world, the road-race boasts a course through the picturesque villages of Chale, Kingston, Shorwell and Brighstone as well as a fast 5-mile coastal stretch along the military road.

The new race meeting will be run under the strict event regulations stipulated by the sports’ governing body, the ACU (Auto Cycle Union), through which all UK motorcycle sport is administered. With road safety at the heart of the Diamond Races, the organizers will strive to highlight the paramount importance of safe road use, with meticulous attention paid to the safety of riders, spectators and officials, whilst incorporating a strategy to promote road safety.

This event has been developed in lockstep with the local Isle of Wight council and experts from the motorcycle racing fraternity, and both the Diamond Races team and the Isle of Wight council are excited to confirm the planned road race event will take place from in October 2021, with two practice days on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by the time-trial feature races staged on a Saturday. The exact event date will be announced after the 2021 British Superbike calendar is published. Planned to become a regular motorcycle race meeting and end-of-season celebration, the event will take place a week after the British Superbike season traditionally wraps up at the Brands Hatch circuit in Kent, welcoming Superbike, Supersport and lightweight machines, along with a sidecar demonstration and an electric motorcycle category to follow in the future.

In addition to the feature races, there will also be a mass participation event for motorcyclists to take to the Diamond Races course, led by renowned road riders, to experience the thrill of road racing on safe, closed and controlled roads, which will also play a key role in promoting road safety and consideration to the Diamond Races audience.

The Diamond Races has a world-leading team behind it, not only with huge names from the motorcycle road racing industry, but also boasting a globally-experienced business team with notable digital, technology and event management expertise to make the event possible, and working in close conjunction with the Isle of Wight council to host the event with full local support.

Some of the key players include Gary Thompson MBE (Isle of Man TT Clerk of the Course), Steve Plater (past Isle of Man TT Senior winner and ex British Champion), Neil Tuxworth (ex-Honda Racing Manager) as well as James Kaye (ex- British Touring Car Championship driver and Diamond Races co-founder) and Matt Neal (three-time British Touring Car Champion and Honda UK ambassador).

Paul Sandford, CEO and Co-Founder of the Diamond Races, said: “As an Isle of Wight local resident, I am very excited to welcome motorsport fans from across the globe to this beautiful island, for what is sure to be an unforgettable weekend of racing action and entertainment for the whole family. The Diamond Races is the culmination of years of hard work, dedication and planning by the whole team, and we’re very lucky to have the best of the best involved with its setup. No stone is being left unturned in striving to deliver a spectacular event which we have every reason to believe will be a regular back-stop to the island’s tourist season and put the Isle of Wight on the international motorcycle road racing map.”

This will be the first time in history that a professional road race has taken place on the Isle of Wight, and being within such easy reach of the 17 million people who are estimated to live in the UK’s heavily- populated London & South East region, the Diamond Races will attract both seasoned racing enthusiasts and first-time road racing spectators to the island. Away from the course, the Isle of Wight has many other attractions that families and holidaymakers can enjoy whilst visiting. Being held in October - traditionally the end of the tourist season for the Isle of Wight - Britain’s “sunshine island” will certainly benefit from a boost to the local economy with another pillar of entertainment to accompany the popular Isle of Wight Music Festival (June) and the long-established Cowes Week (August).

Dave Stewart, Leader and Cabinet Member for Strategic Partnerships, Isle of Wight Council, said:

“We have been working behind the scenes for quite some time now with event specialists looking into the feasibility of such a race meeting, and we are very excited that we can announce another first for the Isle of Wight. We are committed to developing and expanding the island’s economy and this event is sure to thrill local enthusiasts as well as attract visitors from the mainland and indeed northern Europe, which will help to extend the island’s tourist season and provide another boost to our economy in the final quarter of the year. Our emphasis will be on the safety of the event and I am pleased that the organizers are keen to work with us in the coming weeks and months to promote safe motorcycling here on the Island.”

Spectators can look forward to being thrilled at the sights and sounds of machines circulating the picturesque course from a series of temporary grandstands that will afford spectacular views of this dynamic sport.

What’s the future for one of racing’s ‘most risky’ sports?

Previous article

What’s the future for one of racing’s ‘most risky’ sports?
Load comments

About this article

Series Road racing

Trending Today

Supercars facing post-Townsville dilemma
Supercars Supercars / Analysis
3h

Supercars facing post-Townsville dilemma

Mercedes plans to continue with DAS development
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
54m

Mercedes plans to continue with DAS development

Albon gets Rennie as new race engineer
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Albon gets Rennie as new race engineer

Below the Bonnet podcast with David Reynolds and Michael Caruso
Supercars Supercars / Commentary

Below the Bonnet podcast with David Reynolds and Michael Caruso

Latest ever Bathurst 1000 start time confirmed
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Latest ever Bathurst 1000 start time confirmed

The last female racer to reach Japan's top level
Super Formula Super Formula / Special feature

The last female racer to reach Japan's top level

UK’s Isle of Wight to host all-new road race festival
Road racing Road racing / Breaking news
59m

UK’s Isle of Wight to host all-new road race festival

Marquez undergoes successful surgery on arm injury
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez undergoes successful surgery on arm injury

Latest news

UK’s Isle of Wight to host all-new road race festival
Road Road racing / Breaking news
59m

UK’s Isle of Wight to host all-new road race festival

What’s the future for one of racing’s ‘most risky’ sports?
Video Inside
Road Road racing / Special feature

What’s the future for one of racing’s ‘most risky’ sports?

Virtual Isle of Man TT announced, Hickman leads rider line-up
Esports Esports / Breaking news

Virtual Isle of Man TT announced, Hickman leads rider line-up

Watch: Laps of the Gods – 1992 Isle of Man TT
Video Inside
Road Road racing / Nostalgia

Watch: Laps of the Gods – 1992 Isle of Man TT

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes plans to continue with DAS development

54m
2
Supercars

Supercars facing post-Townsville dilemma

3h
3
Supercars

Full revised 2020 Supercars schedule revealed

4
Supercars

Latest ever Bathurst 1000 start time confirmed

5
Road racing

UK’s Isle of Wight to host all-new road race festival

59m

Latest videos

#ThinkingForward with Paul Phillips 29:06
Road racing

#ThinkingForward with Paul Phillips

Isle of Wight to host all-new road race festival 02:07
Road racing

Isle of Wight to host all-new road race festival

Macau GP - Motorcycle Grand Prix: Another red flag 00:44
Road racing

Macau GP - Motorcycle Grand Prix: Another red flag

Macau GP - Motorcycle Grand Prix: Session stopped 00:28
Road racing

Macau GP - Motorcycle Grand Prix: Session stopped

What pre-event disruption means for the 2019 Isle of Man TT 13:41
Road racing

What pre-event disruption means for the 2019 Isle of Man TT

Latest news

UK’s Isle of Wight to host all-new road race festival
Road

UK’s Isle of Wight to host all-new road race festival

What’s the future for one of racing’s ‘most risky’ sports?
Road

What’s the future for one of racing’s ‘most risky’ sports?

Virtual Isle of Man TT announced, Hickman leads rider line-up
Esports

Virtual Isle of Man TT announced, Hickman leads rider line-up

Watch: Laps of the Gods – 1992 Isle of Man TT
Road

Watch: Laps of the Gods – 1992 Isle of Man TT

2020 Isle of Man TT cancelled due to coronavirus
Road

2020 Isle of Man TT cancelled due to coronavirus

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.