Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Isle of Man TT: Hickman dominates for Superbike win Next / Irwin didn’t expect fastest newcomer record on Isle of Man TT debut
Road racing / Isle of Man TT News

New TT warm-up lap “helped” Hickman to Superbike win

FHO Racing’s Peter Hickman has credited the new warm-up lap at the 2022 Isle of Man TT for “helping” him to a dominant victory in Saturday’s opening Superbike race.

Lewis Duncan
By:
New TT warm-up lap “helped” Hickman to Superbike win

For the first time since 2019, TT racing took place on the Isle of Man as the first six-lap Superbike contest of the week got proceedings underway.

Hickman dominated the race on his all-new BMW M1000RR, the Briton claiming his sixth TT win by 39.1 seconds from DAO Racing’s Dean Harrison.

Around 90 minutes before the race, a warm-up lap took place, which was installed into the schedule for 2022 as part of a raft of safety improvements introduced for this year.

Hickman, who completed a lap on his Superstock bike, says it helped him to get his eye in ahead of the Superbike race – allowing him to take the lead instantly on the first lap on the run to the first sector split at Glen Helen.

“The bike was absolutely the same as it was throughout practice, which was nice,” Hickman said after the race.

“It’s just a nice bike to ride, just really easier, which makes my life easier.

“I think the warm-up lap helped me get going a bit. But the first lap I was really surprised to have a three-second gap straight away pretty much, so it wasn’t what I expected but it was a nice surprise.”

Peter Hickman, Gas Monkey Garage by FHO Racing

Peter Hickman, Gas Monkey Garage by FHO Racing

Photo by: Dave Kneen

Starting 10th on the road, Hickman had several riders to clear on his charge through the field and says his sizeable advantage over second place gave him “a buffer” to safely pass without incident.

“It was absolutely fine because I had a buffer,” he said of the traffic.

“If I was only one or two seconds ahead of second place, then it would have been a different story.

“But as it was, I had like 13 or 14 seconds at the time, so I could take a sector to pass them.

“So, it was not so much of a problem. It was fine, just took my time and passed them where it was nice and easy.”

Hickman ran out of fuel in Thursday evening’s practice as he did his first push for two straight laps to simulate a stint in the Superbike race before the first of two pitstops.

But Hickman – who had numerous issues with the last version of the S1000RR BMW in 2019 which ultimately forced him to run a Superstock engine in his Superbike – says there was no concerns of a repeat in Saturday’s race.

“So basically, that was the first two laps we’d done on the bike, so the best way of doing it, we always run with the maximum amount of power, the best engine braking strategy - and all the rest of it - as we can run to see if we can make two laps,” he explained when asked about Thursday’s issue.

“And obviously we didn’t make two laps, so we then know how much more fuel we need to make the end of the two laps.

“So, we make some compromises here and there, take some power out, change the engine braking strategy.

“We found loads – we only needed 0.6 of a litre, 0.3 per lap, it’s not a lot.

“The boys found about 0.8s by just trimming the electronics, so I didn’t have to do anything.”

shares
comments
Isle of Man TT: Hickman dominates for Superbike win
Previous article

Isle of Man TT: Hickman dominates for Superbike win
Next article

Irwin didn’t expect fastest newcomer record on Isle of Man TT debut

Irwin didn’t expect fastest newcomer record on Isle of Man TT debut
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Sidecar racer dies after incident at the Isle of Man TT Isle of Man TT
Road racing

Sidecar racer dies after incident at the Isle of Man TT

Adapting to Dunlop tyres “biggest struggle” for Harrison at TT 2022 Isle of Man TT
Road racing

Adapting to Dunlop tyres “biggest struggle” for Harrison at TT 2022

Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success Prime
MotoGP

Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success

Latest news

Sidecar racer dies after incident at the Isle of Man TT
Road racing Road racing

Sidecar racer dies after incident at the Isle of Man TT

Adapting to Dunlop tyres “biggest struggle” for Harrison at TT 2022
Road racing Road racing

Adapting to Dunlop tyres “biggest struggle” for Harrison at TT 2022

Irwin didn’t expect fastest newcomer record on Isle of Man TT debut
Road racing Road racing

Irwin didn’t expect fastest newcomer record on Isle of Man TT debut

New TT warm-up lap “helped” Hickman to Superbike win
Road racing Road racing

New TT warm-up lap “helped” Hickman to Superbike win

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.