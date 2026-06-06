Senior TT declared official after one lap, 2026 Isle of Man TT concludes early

The Isle of Man TT only ran four races to completion this year, plagued by poor weather throughout the week.

However, we do have a winner for this year's Senior TT, which was outright cancelled in 2025. Dean Harrison, who was leading by about 15 seconds when the event was red-flagged during Lap 2 on Friday, has been declared the race winner. Peter Hickman will finish second, and Joshua Brookes third.

The Senior TT is supposed to be six laps long, but was shortened to four due to time constraints, only to end after one official lap of running with a red-flag on Friday and inclement weather on Saturday.

Harrison last won the Senior TT in 2019, and he now has seven wins total in his career at the Isle of Man TT.

Along with Harrison's two wins, Michael Dunlop is the only other rider to stand on the top step of the podium this week, securing three victories and extending his all-time win record to 36.

The first Superstock TT and the second Sportbike TT were outright cancelled this year, as neither race got to run.

Race organizers released the following statement on the conditions:

"The Isle of Man TT Races has confirmed that no further racing will take place at the 2026 event, and the Milwaukee Senior TT will be declared a result after yesterday’s one-lap.

"Following consultation between the Clerk of the Course and the Isle of Man Met Office, it has been determined that the forecast weather conditions around the Course are not looking to sufficiently improve within the required time, and the remaining available operational windows do not provide a suitable opportunity for any further racing to be completed safely.

"As a result, the Milwaukee Senior TT result has been declared based on the positions at the end of a lap one of Friday’s original race start. Subsequently, the Carole Nash Sportbike TT Race 2 has been cancelled and will not take place. Dean Harrison has therefore been declared the winner of the 2026 Milwaukee Senior TT."