Outlaws legend eyeing Aussie Classic glory

Coming off the back of four consecutive World of Outlaws titles, Sweet has inked a deal to take part in the 50th running of the Grand Annual Classic next January.

The American will team up with NAPA Auto Parts and Landrigan Motorsport for his Classic tilt as he looks to score the biggest prize in Aussie sprintcar racing.

The deal will mark his first appearance outside of the US in five years.

Sweet will race one of two NAPA-backed cars in the Classic field, alongside WoO rival James McFadden, who will drive for Hodges Motorsport.

“I’m really looking forward to heading back down under, it’s been a few years and I love Australia and its fans," said Sweet.

“I have some great friends that are Aussies, including James McFadden. I’m looking forward to beating him on his home turf.

“James and I have a few friendly wagers going. I’m trying to get him to agree to shave that beard he’s got going on, if I beat him!

“James and I are pretty good friends off the track, but nobody wants to be the worst-finishing NAPA Auto Parts car. I can’t wait to beat up my mate.

“I love being able to represent the NAPA Auto Parts brand in America and I’m excited to now represent NAPA Auto Parts in Australia too.

“The 50th Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic is definitely a race I’d love to win. It’s a great event with a lot of great fans.”

McFadden, who hails from Alice Springs, said he's determined to beat Sweet and the rest of the field to win a third Classic crown.

“The tables have turned – [Sweet is] on my side of the world now so hopefully that means I have the upper hand over him, including the fan support – so welcome to my jungle,” said McFadden.

“Obviously he is a champion of this sport – his results show that – and his consistency is staggering really, so I admire and respect what he has achieved enormously.

"The Classic is one of the biggest races in the world. It's a race I grew up watching on the hill at Premier Speedway, so it's always on my schedule to be back home in Warrnambool for Australia Day week.

“I love the event, I love the speedway, I love the town and I love how big the race has become right around the world. Everyone here in America either wants to come home to compete in it or to come and watch it.

“I'd love nothing more than to win a third Classic crown in a year where it means so much.”

NAPA Auto Parts Asia Pacific sponsorship boss Mitchell Wiley welcomed having two top entries for the 2023 Classic.

“The team at NAPA Auto Parts is very excited to be taking part in the 50th anniversary of the Grand Annual Classic for what is the Bathurst 1000 of Sprintcar races in this part of the world,” said Wiley.

“To have American hero Brad Sweet coming to our shores and compete in the biggest sprintcar race is awesome, but equally, we are proud to work with Tim Hodges and his team that have put together the absolute best entry on offer – local Warrnambool driver James McFadden – in another NAPA Auto Parts car.

“James has enjoyed an outstanding season in the World of Outlaws. He is regarded as Australia’s best, and he will need to be at his best to challenge Brad Sweet, who has just secured his fourth-straight WoO title.

“It all sets up an amazing NAPA Australia vs NAPA America battle on our home soil, at Australia’s greatest sprintcar race, and we can’t wait to help celebrate this with all of the speedway and motorsport fans in January.”

The Grand Annual Classic will take place on January 27-29.