SRX halts operations due to "market factors"
The Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) has announced plans to postpone its fourth season.
The series, co-founded by NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart, was set to begin its fourth season in the summer of 2024.
SRX ran its inaugural season in 2021 with Stewart winning the title. Marco Andretti won the 2022 championship, and then Ryan Newman the following year. SRX had also partnered with ESPN for broadcast rights during the 2023 season.
SRX released the following statement on Thursday, officially announcing plans to postpone the upcoming season:
"It is with deep disappointment that we announce the postponement of SRX's fourth season. We entered the next phase of our racing series with great anticipation and excitement for what was ahead. Our expectations, however, have been tempered by market factors that have proven too much to overcome.
"Time has run out to put forth the kind of events our fans, partners, drivers and tracks deserve. We're thankful to each for their commitment, their contributions and their support as we brought a new idea to reality.
"The racing industry continues to evolve and we are actively exploring strategic options for the series' long-term potential. We made this announcement now to allow our partners the time and flexibility to best serve their interests. We will provide updates on future plans for SRX when they're available."
Photo by: SRX
Tony Stewart, Bobby Labonte, SRX Series at South Boston
SRX's six-race season was supposed to commence on July 11th at Stafford Speedway with other races already announced at Thunder Road Speedbowl, Slinger Speedway, Berlin Raceway, Cedar Lake Speedway. The season finale did not yet have a host track.
NASCAR Hall of Fame crew chief Ray Evernham, who was among SRX's co-founders, recently acquired the historic IROC brand alongside Rob Kauffman.
