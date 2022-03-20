Goiânia Stock Cars: Barrichello wins at Autodromo Ayrton Senna

Barrichello won the opening race from pole and the reversed-grid event, and now holds the record of most series wins at this track with a total of eight.

Completing the podium of the first race of the day was Cesar Ramos and Julio Campos. Ramos started in third place on the grid and made a great recovery after a disastrous race in the opening round in Interlagos.

In the second race, Barrichello lived up to his nickname of ‘King of Goiânia’. With the top 10 grid positions reversed after the first race, the 11-time Grand Prix winner made his way from 10th to first, ending the weekend with a rare two victories for the same driver.

Ricardo Maurício and Diego Nunes finished second and third, respectively.

Gabriel Casagrande now leads the Stock Car Pro Series Championship standings with 63 points, ahead of Thiago Camilo (62) and Barrichello (56).