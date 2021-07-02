Tickets Subscribe
Former Ferrari Formula 1 star Rubens Barrichello’s 18-year-old son Eduardo will replace Matias Rossi at the Full Time team to partner his father from the next Brazilian Stock Car Pro Series round.

The event at Cascavel on July 11 will be the debut of ‘Dudu’ Barichello in the premier series of Brazilian motorsport. He has been racing in Europe in his rookie season in the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine, and has previously competed in the United States – in F4 and F2000.

This will be the second round that Argentinian racer Rossi will miss during the 2021 season. He was not on the grid for the opening race of the year, in Goiania, due to travel restrictions between Brazil and Argentina.

The reason for Rossi's absence is the entry rules in Argentina for people coming from Brazil. The driver would have to comply with a period of quarantine that would make it impossible for him to race in other Argentine motorsport series in which he competes. For that same reason, Barrichello Sr will not race in Argentina the upcoming weeks.

Eduardo's choice for Rossi's place was due to the fact that the young driver is from the Toyota Gazoo Racing stable, with whom his father now races for. Thus they will now be teammates for the first time outside of karting events.

“Unfortunately Matias won't be able to be in Brazil due to the restrictions of the pandemic and with that I'm going to race in his place in Cascavel,” said Barrichello Jr. “I have to thank Toyota, my father, Mauricio [Ferreira, team principal] for the invitation.

“I am very happy with this unforgettable opportunity. Being my father's teammate is something I never imagined would happen, it really is a dream come true and we'll make the most of it together.”

Rubens Barrichello added: “It will be an amazing experience to share the box with Dudu. He was with me [as a supportive spectator] in many Stock Car races and I could see the passion he feels for the series.

“It is gratifying to participate in this trajectory. I'm sure it will be a very exciting weekend.”

