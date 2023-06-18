Stock Car Pro Series: Serra and Barrichello win at Cascavel
Daniel Serra and Eduardo Barrichello won the races in the fourth round of the Brazilian Stock Car Pro Series at Cascavel, which returned to the schedule with a new track surface.
Between the winners, there were two very different stories, but with interesting peculiarities.
Serra, the three-time series champion who raced in the Le Mans 24 Hours the week before, won again after overtaking Felipe Fraga in the final laps. The podium was completed by another former Stock Car Pro Series champion, Gabriel Casagrande.
In Race 2, Dudu Barrichello got his first victory in the series, benefiting from a more efficient pit stop strategy than his rivals. Rubens Barrichello's son had endured a very difficult month as, in the previous round at Taruma, he crashed very hard during free practice and couldn't race because the damage to his car was too big.
In addition, he had to have surgery two weeks ago to remove four kidney stones, so his participation in doubt for Cascavel.
“I'm very happy with the win,” said Barrichello. “It was a very complicated month for me, I didn't know if I would be able to race and I felt very grateful to be here.”
Series legend Caca Bueno finished in second place, with Rafael Suzuki in third place.
The next Stock Car round will be at Interlagos on 9 July.
Here is how the championship table looks after four rounds:
|Pos.
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Gabriel Casagrande
|135
|2
|Thiago Camilo
|131
|3
|Cesar Ramos
|115
|4
|Daniel Serra
|102
|5
|Ricardo Maurício
|86
|6
|Felipe Fraga
|86
|7
|Rubens Barrichello
|83
|8
|Bruno Baptista
|81
|9
|Guilherme Salas
|81
|10
|Rafael Suzuki
|78
Watch what happened at Cascavel
Related video
