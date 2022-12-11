Stock Car Brazil: Barrichello champion, Casagrande disqualified

The first race was won by Felipe Baptista ahead of Daniel Serra, while Ricardo Mauricio triumphed over Nelson Piquet Jr in the second stanza. But former Ferrari F1 driver Barrichello was the man of the weekend, taking another series triumph after winning the 2014 title.

However, the championship fight was only settled after an early incident right after the start of Race 2. Because of the reversed-grid, Casagrande started seventh, ahead of Barrichello and Serra, who had completed the podium alongside Baptista in the first race.

Barrichello started slower than Serra, and the three title protagonists ran side by side in the first element of the Senna Esses. Barrichello, who was squeezed tight on the apex kerb, then spun after a slight touch with Serra, and Casagrande got squeezed on the outside.

Casagrande then returned to the track and hit Serra, the latter having to retire his car, and thus ending his title chances. With the three-time champion out of contention, Barrichello – who also suffered damage in a subsequent collision while his car was prone on the track – had to score points and wait for a bad result for Casagrande.

But Casagrande was disqualified by the stewards for the opening-lap clash, so Barrichello’s title glory was confirmed.

Argentina’s Matias Rossi also started the final round with a shot at the title, and even led some laps in the first race, but he suffered a problem in the pits and had no chance of winning the crown going into the second race. He finished the season fourth, behind teammate Casagrande and runner-up Serra.

Race 2 winner, three-time champion Mauricio led from start to finish and had to defend from Piquet. Cesar Ramos was third and Barrichello finished 11th to wrap up his title.

“I am so happy,” said Barichello. “We break a taboo at Interlagos and I just have to thank everyone who cheered for me. I didn't know there were so many people!”