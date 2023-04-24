Subscribe
Previous / Stock Car Pro Series: Serra and Camilo triumph at Goiania
Stock Car Pro Series Race report

Stock Car Pro Series: Casagrande and Mauricio win at Interlagos

Chevrolet Cruze drivers Gabriel Casagrande and Ricardo Mauricio won the races of the Interlagos round of the Stock Car Pro Series on Sunday.

Carlos Costa
By:
Stock Car Pro Series: Casagrande and Mauricio win at Interlagos

They gained important points that put them ahead of the pack in the championship standings after two events in 2023. Three-time champion Mauricio leads with 70 points, four ahead of 2021 titlist Casagrande.

Driving for the A.Mattheis Vogel team, Casagrande started from pole position in race 1 and led from start to finish to win, beating the KTF Sports Cruze of Guilherme Salas. RCM Motorsport's Bruno Baptista completed the podium in his Corolla, after a penalty for Toyota driver Cesar Ramos due to an unsafe release by the Ipiranga Racing team.

The second race had Mauricio as polesitter, due to the reversed-grid regulations, as the Eurofarma-RC driver finished tenth in the opener. Mauricio retained his lead from the start and managed to fend off attacks throughout the race, winning ahead of the Cruze of Rafael Suzuki, driving for the Pole Motorsport team, and the Chevrolet of Hot Car New Generation's Gaetano di Mauro.

Reigning champion Rubens Barrichello finished fifth with his Full Time Sports' Corolla, bagging important points to fight for his third title.

Usual frontrunner Daniel Serra suffered a puncture in the left-rear of his Eurofarma-RC's Cruze in race 1 and had to perform a recovery race in the second to finish 11th, behind the Blau Motorsport Chevrolet of Felipe Fraga, but two positions ahead of Thiago Camilo's Ipiranga Corolla.

Championship Top 10:

  1. Ricardo Mauricio 70
  2. Gabriel Casagrande 66
  3. Bruno Baptista 64
  4. Gaetano di Mauro 54
  5. Daniel Serra 53
  6. Rubens Barrichello 53
  7. Thiago Camilo 51
  8. Ricardo Zonta 41
  9. Denis Navarro 41
  10. Guilherme Salas 39
shares
comments

Related video

Stock Car Pro Series: Serra and Camilo triumph at Goiania
Carlos Costa More from
Carlos Costa
Di Grassi underestimated team differences with Gen3 Formula E car

Di Grassi underestimated team differences with Gen3 Formula E car

Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix

Di Grassi underestimated team differences with Gen3 Formula E car Di Grassi underestimated team differences with Gen3 Formula E car

Stock Car Brazil: Barrichello champion, Casagrande disqualified

Stock Car Brazil: Barrichello champion, Casagrande disqualified

Stock Car Pro Series
Interlagos - Grande Final

Stock Car Brazil: Barrichello champion, Casagrande disqualified Stock Car Brazil: Barrichello champion, Casagrande disqualified

Ex-Minardi racer Marques 'thought I would die' from COVID-19

Ex-Minardi racer Marques 'thought I would die' from COVID-19

Formula 1

Ex-Minardi racer Marques 'thought I would die' from COVID-19 Ex-Minardi racer Marques 'thought I would die' from COVID-19

Latest news

IndyCar Detroit GP to feature a free day again

IndyCar Detroit GP to feature a free day again

Indy IndyCar
Indy 500 open test

IndyCar Detroit GP to feature a free day again IndyCar Detroit GP to feature a free day again

Melbourne F1 crash won't delay Alpine's Baku upgrade

Melbourne F1 crash won't delay Alpine's Baku upgrade

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Melbourne F1 crash won't delay Alpine's Baku upgrade Melbourne F1 crash won't delay Alpine's Baku upgrade

Why making gin is such a tonic for F1 star Valtteri Bottas

Why making gin is such a tonic for F1 star Valtteri Bottas

F1 Formula 1

Why making gin is such a tonic for F1 star Valtteri Bottas Why making gin is such a tonic for F1 star Valtteri Bottas

Remembering Michele Alboreto: F1 ace, Le Mans winner and a good man

Remembering Michele Alboreto: F1 ace, Le Mans winner and a good man

F1 Formula 1

Remembering Michele Alboreto: F1 ace, Le Mans winner and a good man Remembering Michele Alboreto: F1 ace, Le Mans winner and a good man

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe