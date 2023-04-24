Stock Car Pro Series: Casagrande and Mauricio win at Interlagos

They gained important points that put them ahead of the pack in the championship standings after two events in 2023. Three-time champion Mauricio leads with 70 points, four ahead of 2021 titlist Casagrande.

Driving for the A.Mattheis Vogel team, Casagrande started from pole position in race 1 and led from start to finish to win, beating the KTF Sports Cruze of Guilherme Salas. RCM Motorsport's Bruno Baptista completed the podium in his Corolla, after a penalty for Toyota driver Cesar Ramos due to an unsafe release by the Ipiranga Racing team.

The second race had Mauricio as polesitter, due to the reversed-grid regulations, as the Eurofarma-RC driver finished tenth in the opener. Mauricio retained his lead from the start and managed to fend off attacks throughout the race, winning ahead of the Cruze of Rafael Suzuki, driving for the Pole Motorsport team, and the Chevrolet of Hot Car New Generation's Gaetano di Mauro.

Reigning champion Rubens Barrichello finished fifth with his Full Time Sports' Corolla, bagging important points to fight for his third title.

Usual frontrunner Daniel Serra suffered a puncture in the left-rear of his Eurofarma-RC's Cruze in race 1 and had to perform a recovery race in the second to finish 11th, behind the Blau Motorsport Chevrolet of Felipe Fraga, but two positions ahead of Thiago Camilo's Ipiranga Corolla.

Championship Top 10:

Ricardo Mauricio 70 Gabriel Casagrande 66 Bruno Baptista 64 Gaetano di Mauro 54 Daniel Serra 53 Rubens Barrichello 53 Thiago Camilo 51 Ricardo Zonta 41 Denis Navarro 41 Guilherme Salas 39