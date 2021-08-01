Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Stock Car Pro Series Cascavel: Camilo and Abreu score wins
Stock Car Pro Series / Curitiba Race report

Stock Car Pro Series Curitiba: Mauricio and Camilo win

By:

Reigning Stock Car Pro Series champion Ricardo Mauricio and Thiago Camilo won the races at the Autodromo Internacional de Curitiba, the sixth round of the 2021 season.

Stock Car Pro Series Curitiba: Mauricio and Camilo win

Mauricio started race one from pole position and made the mandatory pitstop before his main rivals.

He managed to stay ahead of Daniel Serra, his Eurofarma RC teammate, until the end. Serra secured second place and Gabriel Casagrande rounded out the podium in third.

In the second race, Camilo scored victory despite starting from 16th position on the grid. The Toyota Gazoo Racing driver drove a tactical race and benefited from a quick pitstop to get the win. Gaetano di Mauro and Bruno Baptista completed the podium.

After Sunday's results, Daniel Serra continues to lead the championship, followed by Casagrande, Cesar Ramos and Ricardo Zonta.

The Stock Car Pro Series returns next Sunday, also in Curitiba, but this time using the external layout, which is almost an oval circuit.

Results:  Race 1

1 Ricardo Maurício (Eurofarma-RC/Cruze)

2 Daniel Serra (Eurofarma-RC/Cruze)

3 Gabriel Casagrande (AMattheis Vogel Motorsport/Cruze)

4 Julio Campos (Lubrax Podium Stock Car Team/Cruze)

5 Marcos Gomes (Cavaleiro Sports/Cruze)

6 Rubens Barrichello (Full Time Sports/Corolla)

7 Cesar Ramos (Ipiranga Racing/Corolla)

8 Cacá Bueno (Crown Racing/Cruze)

9 Rafael Suzuki (Full Time Bassani/Corolla)

10 Bruno Baptista (RCM Motorsport/Corolla)

11 Guilherme Salas (KTF Sports/Cruze)

12 Lucas Foresti (KTF Sports/Cruze)

13 Galid Osman (Shell V-Power/Cruze)

14 Guga Lima (AMattheis Vogel Motorsport/Cruze)

15 Felipe Massa (Lubrax Podium Stock Car Team/Cruze)

16 Thiago Camilo (Ipiranga Racing/Corolla)

17 Pedro Cardoso (KTF Racing/Cruze)

18 Gaetano di Mauro (KTF Racing/Cruze)

19 Matias Rossi (Full Time Sports/Corolla)

20 Tuca Antoniazi (Hot Car Competições/Cruze)

21 Felipe Lapenna (Hot Car Competições/Cruze)

22 Ricardo Zonta (RCM Motorsport/Corolla)

23 Tony Kanaan (Full Time Bassani/Corolla)

24 Beto Monteiro (Crown Racing/Cruze)

25 Nelson Piquet Jr (MX Piquet Sports/Corolla)

Race 2

1 Thiago Camilo (Ipiranga Racing/Corolla)

2 Gaetano di Mauro (KTF Racing Cruze)

3 Bruno Baptista (RCM Motorsport/Corolla)

4 Ricardo Zonta (RCM Motorsport/Corolla)

5 Julio Campos (Lubrax Podium Stock Car Team/Cruze)

6 Rubens Barrichello (Full Time Sports/Corolla)

7 Marcos Gomes (Cavaleiro Sports/Cruze)

8 Daniel Serra (Eurofarma-RC/Cruze)

9 Allam Khodair (Blau Motorsport/Cruze)

10 Ricardo Maurício (Eurofarma-RC/Cruze)

11 Gabriel Casagrande (AMattheis Vogel Motorsport/Cruze)

12 Felipe Lapenna (Hot Car Competições/Cruze)

13 Cacá Bueno (Crown Racing/Cruze)

14 Christian Hahn (Blau Motorsport II/Cruze)

15 Matias Rossi (Full Time Sports/Corolla)

16 Beto Monteiro (Crown Racing/Cruze)

17 Denis Navarro (Cavaleiro Sports/Cruze)

18 Nelson Piquet Jr (MX Piquet Sports/Corolla)

19 Guilherme Salas (KTF Sports/Cruze)

20 Guga Lima (AMattheis Vogel Motorsport/Cruze)

21 Pedro Cardoso (KTF Racing/Cruze)

22 Cesar Ramos (Ipiranga Racing/Corolla)

23 Tony Kanaan (Full Time Bassani/Corolla)

24 Felipe Massa (Lubrax Podium Stock Car Team/Cruze)

25 Rafael Suzuki (Full Time Bassani/Corolla)

26 Tuca Antoniazi (Hot Car Competições/Cruze)

 

Standings (Top-10)

1 - Daniel Serra - 197

2 - Gabriel Casagrande - 188

3 - Cesar Ramos - 162

4 - Ricardo Zonta - 156

5 - Thiago Camilo - 148

6 - Rubens Barrichello - 147

7 - Bruno Baptista - 138

8 - Diego Nunes - 127

9 - Ricardo Maurício - 123

10 - Átila Abreu - 123

