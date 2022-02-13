Stock Car Pro Series: Fittipaldi stars, disaster for Massa and Glock
Gabriel Casagrande and Gabriel Robe were the winners of the season-opening Stock Car Pro Series Doubles Race at Interlagos, and while guest driver Pietro Fittipaldi starred there was no luck for Felipe Messa and Timo Glock as they teamed up.
Defending champion Casagrande won the first race, which had only the regular series drivers, and saw his partner Robe take fourth place in the second race, which was for the guests. In Race 2, Porsche Cup Brazil star Enzo Elias was the winner.
Haas F1 reserve driver Fittipaldi, who was Tony Kanaan's guest, drove a great recovery race. From 20th position on the grid, he charged through the field and finished fifth.
The day was not good for two former Formula 1 drivers: Massa’s car suffered an axle shaft failure, which meant that car #19 had a terminal problem. As a result, Timo Glock could not start Race 2.
Massa said: “The axle shaft broke, I couldn't continue. I still tried to take the car to the pit so that Timo would have a chance to race, but I couldn't.
“I left sad that we couldn't finish both races, but happy to have welcomed Timo here in the team, even for the human side of the whole story.”
Rubens Barrichello had his son, Eduardo, as teammate. In Race 1, 2014 Stock Car champion Rubens also hit mechanical problems with his car. The team managed to fix it in time for Eduardo to go to the track but son ‘Dudu’ was involved in accidents, which shortened his race.
The round rules indicate that the winner of the event would be defined by the sum of points from the two races.
With the results, Casagrande is the leader of the championship, ahead of Daniel Serra. The Ferrari GT driver had Augusto Farfus as a guest and both managed to finish third in their respective races.
“I am very happy, especially for Robe, to achieve this result together,” said Casagrande. “He is a guy who really deserved this chance and represented our team very well.
“I fully trusted him and I think the choice was very right. We achieved what we came to do: pole position, victory, fastest lap, and lots of championship points.”
Stock Car Pro Series will return on March 20, in Goiânia.
Results
RACE 1
1 Gabriel Casagrande (AMattheis Vogel Motorsport/Cruze)
2 Thiago Camilo (Ipiranga Racing/Corolla) a 2.849
3 Daniel Serra (Eurofarma-RC/Cruze) a 4.073
4 Marcos Gomes (Cavaleiro Sports/Cruze) a 4.407
5 Ricardo Zonta (RCM Motorsport/Corolla) a 9.561
6 Gaetano di Mauro (KTF Sports/Cruze) a 10.802
7 Julio Campos (Lubrax Podium Stock Car Team/Cruze) a 11.704
8 Galid Osman (Shell V-Power/Cruze) a 12.379
9 Rafael Suzuki (Full Time Bassani/Corolla) a 13.196
10 Allam Khodair (Blau Motorsport/Cruze) a 15.056
11 Átila Abreu (Shell V-Power/Cruze) a 20.674
12 Cesar Ramos (Ipiranga Racing/Corolla) a 21.022
13 Pedro Cardoso (Crown II Racing/Cruze) a 21.170
14 Felipe Baptista (KTF Racing/Cruze) a 28.496
15 Guilherme Salas (KTF Racing/Cruze) a 30.469
16 Felipe Lapenna (Hot Car/Cruze) a 31.254
17 Nelson Piquet Jr (Motul TMG Racing/Corolla) a 34.956
18 Rodrigo Baptista (Crown Racing/Cruze) a 36.181
19 Gustavo Frigotto (RKL Competições/Cruze) a 43.044
20 Tony Kanaan (Full Time Bassani/Corolla) a 46.040
21 Bruno Baptista (RCM Motorsport/Corolla) a 56.962
22 Gianluca Petecof (Full Time Sports/Corolla) a 1:01.426
23 Cacá Bueno (Crown Racing/Cruze) a 1:08.570
24 Lucas Foresti (KTF Sports/Cruze) a 1:14.397
25 Beto Monteiro (Scuderia CJ/Corolla) a 1 Volta
RACE 2
1 Enzo Elias (Shell V-Power/Cruze)
2 Albert Costa (Blau Motorsport/Cruze) a 4.129
3 Augusto Farfus (Eurofarma-RC/Cruze) a 7.997
4 Gabriel Robe (AMattheis Vogel Motorsport/Cruze) a 10.135
5 Pietro Fittipaldi (Full Time Bassani/Corolla) a 17.386
6 Jeroen Bleekemolen (Full Time Bassani/Corolla) a 18.905
7 Danilo Dirani (RCM Motorsport/Corolla) a 20.670
8 Dennis Dirani (Ipiranga Racing/Corolla) a 22.583
9 Marçal Muller (Lubrax Podium Stock Car Team/Cruze) a 23.348
10 Pietro Rimbano (KTF Sports/Cruze) a 24.283
11 Renan Guerra (Shell V-Power/Cruze) a 30.338
12 Felipe Fraga (Crown Racing/Cruze) a 30.431
13 Alan Hellmeister (RCM Motorsport/Corolla) a 30.650
14 Arthur Leist (Full Time Sports/Corolla) a 35.365
15 Filipe Albuquerque (Eurofarma-RC/Cruze) a 36.776
16 Zezinho Muggiati (Scuderia CJ/Corolla) a 40.748
17 Maxime Soulet (Crown Racing/Cruze) a 43.955
18 Fábio Fogaça (RKL Competições/Cruze) a 44.082
19 Pedro Piquet (Motul TMG Racing/Corolla) a 44.575
20 Fran Rueda (Blau Motorsport/Cruze) a 49.002
21 Franco Girolami (Cavaleiro Sports/Cruze) a 1:12.138
22 Gabriel Bortoleto (KTF Sports/Cruze) a 1:16.652
23 Sérgio Ramalho (Hot Car/Cruze) a 1:16.728
24 Vitor Baptista (KTF Racing/Cruze) a 1 Volta
Standings
1 Gabriel Casagrande 41 pts
2 Daniel Serra 32
3 Thiago Camilo 31
4 Galid Osman 25
5 Ricardo Zonta 23
6 Allam Khodair 22
7 Rafael Suzuki 19
8 Marcos Gomes 19
9 Julio Campos 18
10 Gaetano di Mauro 15