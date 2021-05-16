Stock Car Pro Series: Casagrande, FE champ da Costa win wild races

In Race 1, Casagrande managed to turn the pole position he won on Saturday into victory, despite being pressured by Allam Khodair – who finished in second place – at the start of the race. Bruno Baptista was third.

An accident at the start of the race took out Rubens Barrichello, who was involved in a collision with Caca Bueno and Marcos Gomes. The former Ferrari and Brawn GP F1 driver retired and was unable to take part in Race 2.

Gaetano di Mauro accident at Interlagos Photo by: Motorsport.tv

Da Costa, who replaced Ricardo Mauricio this weekend after he returned at Covid-19 positive test, won the race from second position on the grid.

The race was marked by a big accident for Gaetano di Mauro. Before the start of the last lap, di Mauro placed himself between Daniel Serra and Guilherme Salas as they battled for second position.

After being sandwiched between them, di Mauro's car took off and hit the wall at the beginning of the start/finish straight. He climbed out of the wreckage and was quickly tended to by medics.

Gaetano di Mauro accident aftermath Photo by: Duda Bairros

Serra and Salas completed the podium, while Felipe Massa finished seventh, achieving his best result in the series.

The next round of the Stock Car Pro Series will take place in Mogi-Guaçu, on June 19th and 20th.

RESULTS

Race 1

Pos Num Driver Team Car 1 83 Gabriel Casagrande AMattheis Vogel Motorsport Cruze 2 18 Allam Khodair Blau Motorsport Cruze 3 44 Bruno Baptista RCM Motorsport Corolla 4 30 Cesar Ramos Ipiranga Racing Corolla 5 51 Átila Abreu Shell V-Power Cruze 6 70 Diego Nunes Blau Motorsport Cruze 7 5 Denis Navarro Cavaleiro Sports Cruze 8 43 Pedro Cardoso KTF Racing Cruze 9 13 Félix da Costa Eurofarma-RC Cruze 10 28 Galid Osman Shell V-Power Cruze 11 21 Thiago Camilo Ipiranga Racing Corolla 12 8 Rafael Suzuki Full Time Bassani Corolla 13 16 Christian Hahn Blau Motorsport II Cruze 14 9 Guga Lima AMattheis Vogel Motorsport Cruze 15 91 Felipe Massa Lubrax Podium Stock Car Team Cruze 16 10 Ricardo Zonta RCM Motorsport Corolla 17 4 Julio Campos Lubrax Podium Stock Car Team Cruze 18 73 Sergio Jimenez MX Piquet Sports Corolla 19 117 Matias Rossi Full Time Sports Corolla 20 110 Felipe Lapenna Hot Car Competições Cruze 21 48 Tony Kanaan Full Time Bassani Corolla 22 88 Beto Monteiro Crown Racing Cruze 23 86 Gustavo Frigotto RKL Competições Cruze 24 29 Daniel Serra Eurofarma-RC Cruze 25 54 Tuca Antoniazi Hot Car Competições Cruze 26 85 Guilherme Salas KTF Sports Cruze 27 11 Gaetano di Mauro KTF Racing Cruze 28 33 Nelson Piquet Jr MX Piquet Sports Corolla 29 12 Lucas Foresti KTF Sports Cruze 30 0 Cacá Bueno Crown Racing Cruze 31 80 Marcos Gomes Cavaleiro Sports Cruze 32 111 Rubens Barrichello Full Time Sports Corolla

RACE 2

Pos. No. Driver Team Car 1 13 Félix da Costa Eurofarma-RC Cruze 2 29 Daniel Serra Eurofarma-RC Cruze 3 85 Guilherme Salas KTF Sports Cruze 4 10 Ricardo Zonta RCM Motorsport Corolla 5 0 Cacá Bueno Crown Racing Cruze 6 51 Átila Abreu Shell V-Power Cruze 7 91 Felipe Massa Lubrax Podium Stock Car Team Cruze 8 5 Denis Navarro Cavaleiro Sports Cruze 9 28 Galid Osman Shell V-Power Cruze 10 44 Bruno Baptista RCM Motorsport Corolla 11 30 Cesar Ramos Ipiranga Racing Corolla 12 48 Tony Kanaan Full Time Bassani Corolla 13 33 Nelson Piquet Jr MX Piquet Sports Corolla 14 70 Diego Nunes Blau Motorsport Cruze 15 8 Rafael Suzuki Full Time Bassani Corolla 16 21 Thiago Camilo Ipiranga Racing Corolla 17 4 Julio Campos Lubrax Podium Stock Car Team Cruze 18 18 Allam Khodair Blau Motorsport Cruze 19 88 Beto Monteiro Crown Racing Cruze 20 54 Tuca Antoniazi Hot Car Competições Cruze 21 117 Matias Rossi Full Time Sports Corolla 22 11 Gaetano di Mauro KTF Racing Cruze 23 83 Gabriel Casagrande AMattheis Vogel Motorsport Cruze 24 86 Gustavo Frigotto RKL Competições Cruze 25 43 Pedro Cardoso KTF Racing Cruze 26 12 Lucas Foresti KTF Sports Cruze 27 110 Felipe Lapenna Hot Car Competições Cruze 28 16 Christian Hahn Blau Motorsport II Cruze 29 73 Sergio Jimenez MX Piquet Sports Corolla 30 9 Guga Lima AMattheis Vogel Motorsport Cruze 31 80 Marcos Gomes Cavaleiro Sports Cruze 32 111 Rubens Barrichello Full Time Sports Corolla