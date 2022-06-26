Reigning SRX Series champ Tony Stewart wins at South Boston

NASCAR Hall of Famer Stewart won the inaugural Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) Series championship last year but got off to a rough start in last weekend’s 2022 season opener in Pensacola, Fla.

He turned that around Saturday night, holding off Greg Biffle to win the 100-lap main event, which featured several on-track incidents and hot tempers.

Stewart himself was involved in run-ins with both Marco Andretti and Ernie Francis Jr. over the course of the evening’s heat races and main event.

Tony Stewart, Bobby Labonte, SRX Series at South Boston Photo by: SRX

“I was worried we would get a caution late, so I just tried to take care of it there, but I think backing my pace off actually hurt me versus helping me. I thought I was trying to take care of it and I think I was making some problems a little bit worse by not running as hard as earlier,” Stewart said.

“This car was really good. When we practiced, it rolled the corner really nice, it was a little loose off. I was worried about it. I haven’t been to South Boston since I ran a midget clear back in 2000, 2001, 2002 or something like that.

“Didn’t know, couldn’t remember the characteristics of what this track does when it cools off. I was hoping it would tighten up and it did a little, just not as much as we needed.”

Bobby Labonte finished third, Ryan Newman fourth and last week’s winner, Helio Castroneves rounded out the top-five.

The six-race series now heads to Stafford Motor Speedway in Connecticut on Saturday. Local ringer Matt Hirschman will join Stewart, Andretti, Biffle, Hailie Deegan, Bill Elliott, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Labonte, Newman, Paul Tracy, Michael Waltrip and NASCAR Cup Series team owner Justin Marks.

The action kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and will stream live on Paramount+.

Tony Stewart Checkered Flag, SRX Series at South Boston Photo by: SRX

Main Event Results at South Boston Speedway:

1. Tony Stewart

2. Greg Biffle

3. Bobby Labonte

4. Ryan Newman

5. Helio Castroneves

6. Tony Kanaan

7. Ernie Francis Jr.

8. Marco Andretti

9. Ryan Hunter-Reay

10. Payton Sellers

11. Michael Waltrip

12. Paul Tracy