Superstar Racing Experience suspends Paul Tracy

Tracy, 54, has been a regular competitor in SRX races since its inaugural season in 2021. The series was founded by three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart, running six races every summer.

Tracy has yet to miss a race, recording one podium in 15 starts. On Thursday, he was battling with Josef Newgarden for fifth with just 12 laps to go in the main event. Tracy squeezed Newgarden into the outside wall, igniting a multi-car crash. Hailie Deegan, Ken Schrader, and 2022 SRX champion Marco Andretti were all collected in the ensuing crash.

The series opted to suspend Tracy on Friday night, less than 24 hours after the event.

“We take issues regarding driver safety extremely seriously at SRX,” said SRX Chief Executive Officer, Don Hawk. “This is not a decision we take lightly. It is our responsibility to ensure that we foster a competitive, and most importantly, a safe racing environment. I have been in contact with Paul directly and we appreciate his cooperation on this matter.”

Immediately following the checkered flag, Tracy called the incident "hard racing" and did not take responsibility for it.

"I mean Newgarden and I were bouncing off of each other for a couple of laps," he told ESPN. "I got a nose ahead of him, half a car length ahead of him and I just got hooked and turned sideways down the straightaway. It was just hard racing at the end there with 10 laps to go, and everybody's going for it hard. It's a tough track to get off the corner, it's a bad deal for everybody."

Schrader, 68, has started over 750 Cup races and was making his fourth SRX start this week. He was livid, and declared that he would not return if Tracy remained.

"I'm pretty sure green [Tracy] had black [Newgarden] shoved into the outside wall ... [watches the replay] I'm not runnin' another race with him, I'm done."