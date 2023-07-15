Enzo Trulli takes first Super Formula Lights victory at Fuji
Enzo Trulli, the son of ex-Formula 1 racer Jarno, scored his maiden victory in Super Formula Lights at Fuji Speedway on Saturday.
TOM’S driver Trulli led every lap of the race after picking up his first pole position, keeping nearest rival Yuui Tsutsumi at bay throughout the race.
The 18-year-old made the most of his starting position with a strong getaway, and after fending off an early attack from Tsutsumi was able to pull clear of his rival over the course of the 21-lap contest and finally taking the chequered flag 2.9 seconds clear.
Trulli moved to Super Formula Lights for his third year in car racing after failing to score points in FIA F3 last year driving for Carlin. Following a tough opener at Autopolis, he established himself as a regular top-five presence from the second round of the season at Sugo onwards.
He becomes the second international driver to win a race this year after B-Max Racing’s Igor Fraga, who scored his first triumph at Sugo.
Trulli’s victory is his second of the year at the wheel of a Dallara 320 - he won the opening race of the Euroformula Open season in Estoril, where he made a one-off outing for Motopark as preparation for his Super Formula Lights campaign.
Behind Tsutsumi, Hibiki Taira completed the podium in third place to extend his championship lead over Iori Kimura, who could manage no better than sixth.
Trulli's victory promotes him to fourth in the standings on 30 points, 40 behind Taira, who has taken three wins so far in 2023.
Two more races take place at Fuji on Sunday, with Trulli set to take the finale from pole as the results from the first race dictate the starting order.
