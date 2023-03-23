Subscribe
Super Formula Lights News

Trulli feels more suited to Super Formula Lights than FIA F3

Enzo Trulli believes the Super Formula Lights car he will race this year will suit him much better than the FIA Formula 3 machinery in which he struggled last season.

The son of one-time Formula 1 grand prix winner Jarno is focusing on Japan’s second-tier single-seater series for his third season in car racing after becoming a part of the Toyota-aligned TOM’S squad’s four-car line-up.

He was signed up following a private test at Fuji Speedway in January, and then got further mileage in this month’s pre-season test at Suzuka, where he was sixth-fastest across the two days, just over three tenths off the pace set by team-mate Hibiki Taira.

Revealing he had originally planned to race in Japan last year, Trulli said the different philosophy of the Dallara 320 used in Super Formula Lights suits him better than the more powerful FIA F3 car he raced last year.

“Last year was difficult for me,” the 17-year-old told Motorsport.com. “Japan is one of the best places for racing, because they take it so seriously. I feel really good here.

“In fact, we already planned to come here last year, but the country was still closed because of COVID. Now I finally have had the chance to come here and I’m really happy. It’s a big step for my career and hopefully it will be a nice experience.

“The car is completely different [from FIA F3]. It has much better aerodynamics so it’s faster in the corners, and it needs a very different driving style. There is a bit less power but it’s much faster in the corners. I’m more comfortable in this car.”

Asked whether he feels winning the title in his first year is achievable, Trulli replied: “It will be really difficult because all the tracks are new for me. It’s possible, but it won’t be easy.”

Hibiki Taira set the pace in the Suzuka test and will be one of Trulli's major rivals this season

Hibiki Taira set the pace in the Suzuka test and will be one of Trulli's major rivals this season

Team director Jun Yamada says he has high hopes for Trulli after a promising start for the new TOM’S signing in pre-season testing.

“Fuji was his first test, and he was reasonably fast there,” said Yamada. “I also heard from Timo [Rumpfkeil, Motopark team boss] that he is a very strong driver. He was also fast at Suzuka despite it being his first time, so I want to expect a lot from him.”

Trulli says that he hopes to follow in the footsteps of fellow second-generation racer Giuliano Alesi by stepping up to Super Formula full-time after a season in Lights, although in the longer term he still aims to emulate his father Jarno by racing in F1.

Two of Trulli’s biggest rivals will be his TOM’S team-mates Taira and Seita Nonaka, both of whom are now in their third seasons at this level and are therefore likely facing their last chance for a step up to the big time.

“Both of them [Taira and Nonaka] are fast, and I think Enzo’s arrival will be a good stimulus for them, so I want them to spur each other on as good rivals,” said Yamada.

While Trulli wasn’t accompanied by his father for the Suzuka test, the ex-Renault, Jordan and Lotus driver was by his son’s side for what was the teenager’s first trip to Japan in January, and is likely to make further visits later in the season.

“He is always giving me advice and looking at the data with me,” said the younger Trulli of his father. “His support is really important for me.”

 

