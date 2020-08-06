Top events
Super Formula / Breaking news

Super Formula unveils seven-round 2021 calendar

By:
Aug 6, 2020, 7:43 AM

Super Formula has revealed a full seven-round calendar for the 2021 season, weeks before the 2020 season is due to get underway at Motegi following the coronavirus-induced delay.

The new campaign will kick off at the Fuji Speedway on April 3-4, followed by the first of the two Suzuka events on April 24-25.

Suzuka has been the traditional venue for the Super Formula season opener, but it is understood that series promoter JRP had to move the Fuji round earlier in the year as the Gotemba-based circuit is due to play host to the Olympic Games between July-August.

Following the opening two rounds in April, the series will travel to Autopolis on May 15-16 and Sugo on June 19-20.

This will be followed by a two-month break for the Tokyo Olympics, before the season will resume at Motegi on August 28-29.

Okayama will host the penultimate round on September 25-26, while the championship will conclude at Suzuka on November 13-14.

This will mark the first time a Super Formula season will finish in November since 2015, not taking into account the disrupted 2020 season.

The new calendar marks a return of normalcy for Super Formula, after its 2020 schedule had to be changed multiple times in light of the pandemic. 

The new season, featuring seven races across six rounds, is now due to kick off at Motegi on August 28-29.

2021 Super Formula calendar:

Round Date Venue
Round 1 April 3-4 Fuji Speedway
Round 2 April 24-25 Suzuka Circuit
Round 3 May 15-16 Autopolis
Round 4 June 19-20 Sportsland SUGO
Round 5 August 28-29 Twin Ring Motegi
Round 6 September 25-26 Okayama International Circuit
Round 7 November 13-14 Suzuka Circuit
Series Super Formula
Author Rachit Thukral

