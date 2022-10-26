Super Formula reveals 2023 bodywork in Suzuka test
The bodywork that is likely to adorn the 2023 version of the Super Formula car has been publicly revealed in testing at Suzuka.
The Japanese single-seater series has been working on an upgraded version of its current Dallara-built SF19 chassis since the start of the year, having conducted a number of tests in a pair of development cars.
Test drivers Hiroaki Ishiura and Koudai Tsukakoshi have racked up more than 8,000 kilometres testing various innovations aimed at improving the raceability of the cars and reducing the series' carbon footprint.
On Wednesday morning, new bodywork incorporating all the feedback gathered from previous tests, which was teased with a sketch at the previous round at Motegi in August, was revealed to the public upon the start of a two-day test ahead of this weekend's season finale at Suzuka.
The upgrade package features new front and rear wings, sidepods, engine cover and floor, which produce roughly eight percent lower downforce than the current SF19 but up to 50 percent less dirty air.
The sidepods are made partly from Bcomp flax fibre, while Yokohama tyres featuring more sustainable materials are also expected to be part of the final package of upgrades that are brought in for next season.
A press conference, where further details of the upgrades that are to be implemented for next season will be set out, is scheduled for Friday.
Further testing of the 2023 car, which may be given the moniker 'SF23CN', is scheduled for Motegi in November following the postponement of the test that was set to take place at the track in August.
It is expected the 2023 car will remain in service for three seasons before an entirely new chassis is introduced. It will make the SF19 monocoque the longest-serving since Super Formula switched to a single chassis formula in 2003.
- Watch all Super Formula races live on Motorsport.tv (available worldwide except Japan). Click here for more information.
Related video
Latest news
Maxime Martin returns to BMW in 2023 after Aston Martin stint
Maxime Martin will re-join BMW’s roster of factory drivers in 2023 following the conclusion of his five-year stint with rival manufacturer Aston Martin.
Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023?
OPINION: In the latter stages of 2022's Formula 1 season, Max Verstappen has proved irrepressible as he collected another inspired win at the US Grand Prix. With Red Bull at the top, Ferrari losing its edge, and Mercedes still in recovery, hopes of a two- or three-way battle for 2023 look increasingly slim
Horner: Mateschitz ensured that Red Bull’s F1 future is secure
Christian Horner says that the future of the Red Bull Racing Formula 1 operation is secure despite the death of company boss Dietrich Mateschitz last weekend.
FRECA champion Beganovic joins Prema in F3 for 2023
Formula Regional European champion Dino Beganovic will make his FIA Formula 3 debut with Prema in 2023.