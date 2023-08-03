Provisional Super Formula calendar hints at F1 support race
Super Formula looks to have taken a step closer to a support race on the bill of the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix in April next season upon the provisional release of its 2024 calendar.
The Japanese single-seater series has been eyeing up a place on the undercard of F1's annual visit to Suzuka, which will take place on April 5-7 next year instead of its usual slot in the autumn.
That weekend had traditionally been the date for Super Formula's season-opening race, which has taken place at Fuji in recent years.
A 2024 calendar issued by national federation JAF on Thursday revealed that Super Formula instead hold its opening race at Suzuka on March 10 next year.
But this provisional schedule features a gaping two-month hole until the following round at Autopolis on May 19.
A race at Suzuka on the same weekend as F1's visit to the track would fill that gap nicely, and it's understood that talks have been progressing to make such a proposal a reality.
However, some difficulties surrounding scheduling and logistics would need to be resolved for the plan to come off, including where the Super Formula teams would be based with the main paddock reserved for F1.
Sugo retains its usual June date and is the third round on the provisional calendar, followed by a belated first visit to Fuji in July and an August fixture at Motegi, which has been pushed back by one week.
The season is then set to conclude with return visits to Fuji in October and Suzuka in November, both of which are likely to be double-headers.
This would create a nine- or 10-round calendar, depending on whether the F1 support race goes ahead.
Super Formula has not yet made any communication of its own regarding its 2024 schedule.
Pre-season testing dates have not been announced, but the earlier-than-usual start to the season is likely to push this back into February.
Provisional 2024 Super Formula calendar:
|
Date
|
Venue
|
March 8-10
|
Suzuka Circuit
|
May 17-19
|
Autopolis
|
June 21-23
|
Sportsland Sugo
|
July 19-21
|
Fuji Speedway
|
August 23-25
|
Mobility Resort Motegi
|
October 11-13
|Fuji Speedway
|
November 22-24
|Suzuka Circuit
